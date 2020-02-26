Smart Logistics Market: A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2019 – 2025.

In this new business intelligence Smart Logistics market report, PMR serves a platter of market forecast, structure, potential, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the global Smart Logistics market. With Porter’s Five Forces and DROT analyses, the research study incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of the positive and negative factors, as well as the opportunities regarding the Smart Logistics market.

The Smart Logistics market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the Smart Logistics market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the smart logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Freightgate Inc., Arkessa, Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., and Orbcomm Inc., among others.

Many players (manufacturers and vendors offering Smart Logistics solutions) are focusing on expanding their presence in the market by collaborating with various tier-1 companies. For instance, in May 2018, AT&T partnered with Honeywell International Inc., for delivering Internet of Things (IoT) technology to aircraft and freight solutions in countries across the globe, especially in the U.S., Latin America, Canada, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Smart Logistics Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the smart logistics market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global smart logistics market during the forecast period, owing to maximum adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, Big Data etc., required for enabling a connected environment and smart logistics, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global smart logistics market. China is, however, expected to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing economic growth, internet penetration, and demand for advanced smart and connected devices. Besides, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness a considerable growth in the global smart logistics market during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Smart Logistics Market segments

Global Smart Logistics Market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Smart Logistics Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Smart Logistics Market

Global Smart Logistics Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Smart Logistics Market

Smart Logistics Technology

Value Chain of Smart Logistics Market

Global Smart Logistics Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Smart Logistics market includes

North America Smart Logistics Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Smart Logistics Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Smart Logistics Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Smart Logistics Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Smart Logistics Market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Smart Logistics Market

China Smart Logistics Market

Middle East and Africa Smart Logistics Market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

