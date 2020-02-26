Slider Zipper Pouch Market – Trends Assessment by 2027

Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Slider Zipper Pouch industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Slider Zipper Pouch as well as some small players.

Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Quad Seal Pouch

3-Side Seal Pouch

Pinch Bottom Pouch

Stand Up Pouch

Flat Bottom Pouch

By Capacity

Up to 1.5 Oz

5 Oz to 3 Oz

3 to 7.5 Oz

5 to 15 Oz

15 to 30 Oz

Above 30 Oz

By Material Type

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Nylon

Aluminum

Paper

By Closure Type

Press to Close Zip

Slider Zip

By End use Industry

Food Fruits & Vegetables Meat, Poultry & Seafood Bakery & Confectionery Ready-to-eat (Snacks) Dairy Products Cereals Pet Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal care

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer goods (lawn and garden)

Others (Chemicals)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

