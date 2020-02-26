SiC MOSFETs Market Show Steady Growth: Study

Global SiC MOSFETs Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this SiC MOSFETs market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global SiC MOSFETs market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

The prominent players in the global SiC MOSFETs market are STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi, ROHM Semiconductor, CREE Inc., GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., IXYS Corporation, Littelfuse, Inc., and United Silicon Carbide, Inc.

Global SiC MOSFETs Market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, Asia Pacific is expected to be a large market for SiC MOSFETs due to the increasing demand for SiC MOSFETs in industrial, power, solar & wind sector for power applications and presence of various key players in the region. The demand for SiC MOSFETs in North America and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years due to the increasing demand for high-power electronic devices and rapid increase in number of electric and hybrid vehicles in various countries of the regions such as U.S., Germany, France, and U.K. The SiC MOSFETs markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the high adoption of SiC MOSFETs in various oil & gas industries in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global SiC MOSFETs Market Segments

Global SiC MOSFETs Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global SiC MOSFETs Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for SiC MOSFETs Market

Global SiC MOSFETs Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in SiC MOSFETs Market

SiC MOSFETs Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of SiC MOSFETs Market

Global SiC MOSFETs Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global SiC MOSFETs Market includes

North America SiC MOSFETs Market US Canada

Latin America SiC MOSFETs Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe SiC MOSFETs Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe SiC MOSFETs Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC SiC MOSFETs Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan SiC MOSFETs Market

China SiC MOSFETs Market

Middle East and Africa SiC MOSFETs Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

