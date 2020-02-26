Serving numerous end-users, Embedded Non-volatile Memory (eNVM) market anticipated to continue to rise between 2017 – 2025

Global Embedded Non-volatile Memory (eNVM) Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Global Embedded Non-volatile Memory (eNVM) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global embedded non-volatile memory market is growing at a progressive rate. The rising penetration of IoT-based services and devices, especially in emerging economies is estimated to encourage the growth of the global market in the next few years. In addition, the increasing need for ubiquitous connectivity demand for a rapid rate of deployment of power consuming and inexpensive products, which is likely to supplement the growth of the global embedded non-volatile memory market in the near future. The proliferation of IoT-based devices is predicted to boost the demand for innovative products in the forecast period.

The global market for embedded non-volatile memory is projected to face several barriers in the coming few years, which is likely to hamper the growth of the market in the near future. Several promising opportunities and latest trends in the global market have been included in the scope of the study.

Global Embedded Non-volatile Memory (eNVM) Market: Region-wise Outlook

In the last few years, the Asia Pacific market for embedded non-volatile memory led the global market and is expected to remain in the dominating position throughout the forecast period. According to the study, this region is predicted to register a healthy growth rate and a key share of the global market in the forecast period. The rising demand from a large number of companies dealing in manufacturing of IoT-based devices is the key factor expected to encourage the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the next few years.

Furthermore, North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, thanks to the presence of several prominent manufacturers in this region. In addition, the growing focus on innovations and new product development, along with a significant rise in the expenditure by prominent players are estimated to fuel the growth of the embedded non-volatile memory market in North America across the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the embedded non-volatile memory market across the globe are GlobalFoundries, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), United Microcontroller Corporation (UMC), HHGrace, eMemory Technology Inc., and Kilopass. In order to create a brand name and enhance the market presence, the key players are focusing on technological advancements and research and development activities. In addition, the growing number of mergers and acquisition is estimated to supplement the growth of the market in the near future.

Furthermore, the key manufacturers in the global market are also focusing on scaling down the semiconductors side, which will significantly help in reducing cost and increasing efficiency of products. The key policies and strategies that are being used by the leading players have been included in the study to offer a clear understanding of the overall market in the near future. In addition, detailed profiles of these players have been listed in the report.

