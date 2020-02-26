Robotic Refueling System Market to Reach US$ 10.2 Mn at a CAGR of 39.1% in 2027

“The global robotic refueling system market accounted to US$ 10.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 194.0 Mn by 2027.”

Considerable acceleration for the demand for robots in various end-user industries owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements is majorly driving the robotics refueling system market. US is early and major adopter of this service and is still in its growing phase with implementation of several tools, and techniques pertaining to robotic refueling system. The presence of some of the world’s largest business firms coupled with huge competition in the region has driven the demands from the end-user industry for adoptions of robotic refueling system services.

Additionally, US is also considered to be the hub of innovations and therefore, the technological disruptions take place in this part of the world first before spreading to the other regions. And the robotics refueling system market is becoming gradually prevalent across other developed and developing economies including Europe and MEA. Also, countries in APAC are experiencing a high growth in industrial sector thus, propelling the growth of robotic refueling system market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006355/

Global Robotic Refueling System Market – Company Profiles

Scott

KUKA

Fanuc

Fuelmatics

Neste

Rotec Engineering

Gazprom Neft

Mine Energy Solutions

Plug Power, Inc.

Shaw Development LLC

Low cost of operation and flexibility of dispensing different fuels is going to act as a catalyst for the robotic refueling system market’s growth

For decades, fuel pumps have been operated by humans, thus, raising the total operational cost of managing the store and the pump. An operator has already been assigned for the task of fueling and managing the monetary operations. A robotic fueling station would eliminate the need for a human to potentially dangerous petrochemical fumes, avoiding driver’s exposure to extreme cold or hot temperatures during fueling, and reducing the labor costs associated with full-service fueling stations. Additionally, fueling a diesel car with petrol or vice versa has always been the most careless mistake while refueling. Robotic refueling systems eliminate the chances of wrong fuelling accidents as each vehicle would have an RFID tag which would inform the refueling station regarding the type of fuel used such as petrol, diesel, or natural gas.

Mining industry to ensure robotic refuelling system market formidable growth rate

Usually, refueling facilities are managed by at least one person at all times and in mining, trucks can spend up to an hour per day traveling to refuel in isolated areas away from the pit. Automated refueling or robotic refueling can save considerable time as there is no staffing required for an automatic/robotic solution; thus, refueling stations are able to be placed in-pit or on the circuit so fleet productivity can be significantly enhanced. Simultaneously, mining companies are also considering to overcome microeconomic factors related to safety, security, and hazardous mining conditions to ensure the health of their workforce.

Even though deep-rooted robotic refueling implications are yet to gain the sustenance of the industry, many companies have started using containerized robotic fueling stations to alleviate the risks arising out of hazardous working environments at the mines and production sites. The usage of robotic fueling systems the mining industry is currently aligned towards safeguarding human safety in hazardous and risky operations. Cost optimization is another area that is explored with the help of robotics in mining.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006355/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global robotic refueling system market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global robotic refueling system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.