Postal Automation System Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period2017 – 2025

The worldwide market for Postal Automation System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Postal Automation System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Trends and Opportunities

Growth of e-commerce, increasing labor costs, and rising need for automated solutions for sorting and delivery of parcels in the postal industry are providing lucrative opportunities to the postal automation system market.

Postal automation system are mainly used for governmental postal and courier, express, and parcel. Of them, governmental postal applications holds prominence accounting for significant share in the postal automation system market. However, courier, express, and parcel (CEP) applications is predicted to surpass in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. Rising volume of parcels and packages to be sorted and shipped by CEP companies along with rising demand from consumers for faster delivery are some key factors behind the growth of postal automation system for CEP applications.

Parcel sorter technology segment accounted for the leading market share in 2017. Sortation systems play a key role to improve the efficiency of postal operations. Sortation systems such as parcel sorters and flat sorters are extensively used by postal companies. With rising volume of parcels postal operators are under pressure for faster delivery of parcels. To address this, postal operators are employing innovative automation technologies to withstand challenging business environments. With declining volume of traditional mail, postal operators are under pressure to improve their infrastructure to handle increasing volume of parcel mail.

Global Postal Automation System Market: Geographical Outlook

Among the key regions for postal automation system, North America is likely to account for the leading share in the overall market. Vis-à-vis market share, North America is at the fore as the region is home to key postal and CEP companies. In addition, renovation of existing postal automation systems in North America has resulted in capacity expansion of these systems, which in turn has resulted in the growth of postal automation system in the region.

However, among all, Asia Pacific postal automation system is anticipated to rise at the leading rate during the forecast period. High growth of e-commerce industry in India, China, and Japan is creating vast opportunities for players in the Asia Pacific postal automation system market.

Global Postal Automation System Market: Competitive Outlook

Some of the key players in the postal automation system market are Siemens, NEC, Pitney Bowes, Fives Group, Lockheed Martin, Dematic, Eurosort System, Fluence Automation, Bowe Systec, ID Mail Systems, Planet Intelligent Systems, Toshiba, SOLYSTIC, Vanderlande, Leonard, Beumer Group, Interroll, Intelligrated, Bastian Solutions, GBI Intralogistics, Opex, and OCM SRl.

