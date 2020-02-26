Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market Detailed Analytical Overview by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Trends and Opportunities

PPO is used in a variety of automotive components such as electrical connectors, mirror cases, speaker grilles, fuse boxes, wheel covers, headlights, internal trim, and automotive instrument panels. Owing to the decrease in oil prices, the polymers market has been witnessing the rise of high profit margins in the recent years. Companies may switch to less expensive feedstock to reduce the cost of raw materials in order to improve their profit margins. With a view to develop new PPO applications and technologies, compounders and OEMs could work alongside suppliers in the market.

PPO also finds application in air separation membranes used for generating nitrogen. The fertilizer industry increasing the demand for nitrogen and high yields are foretold to increase the adoption of air separation membranes in the coming years. Air separation membranes are observed to perform better in low temperature applications because of the use of PPO.

Global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market: Market Potential

Vendors operating in the global PPO market are envisaged to enter into agreements and offer innovative technologies to make their presence known. For instance, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. signed an agreement with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in July 2018 to help with plastic waste recycling and circular economy needs and advance the chemical recycling of plastic materials. In February 2018, it announced about a new impact-enhanced PP grade Moplen HE745T for packaging and houseware applications. In July 2018, Qingdao Jinneng New Material Co., Ltd. finalized the company’s fifth generation Spheripol technology to construct a 450KTA unit in their Qingdao City petrochemical complex.

Global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is envisioned to emerge as a solid platform for players to expand their operations in the global PPO market. Increase in FDI limit, tax cuts, subsidies, and various other government initiatives taken to develop the manufacturing industry are projected to help the region to show rapid growth in the market. China and India could be among blockbuster economies of the region considering the aggressive expansion of the automotive and electronic devices industries. Such expansion could also be seen in North America which is attracting global investors due to the economic growth, vertical markets, and rapid development of the industries.

Global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market: Companies Mentioned

The global PPO market marks the presence of top players such as LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Sumitomo Chemicals, BASF, and SABIC. There could be low potential threat from counter products but a moderate one from new industry participants.

In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market players.

