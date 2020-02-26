Pigment Dispersions Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2027
A pigment is a substance which is added to something else to give it a new color. It results in changing the color of transmitted or reflected light as a result of wavelength selection absorption. Pigments are generated from various sources such as animals, plants, rocks, minerals and the ground itself. It can be human-made as well. Dispersion refers to a mixture whereby fine particles of a substance are scattered all through another substance. Pigment dispersion is the suspension of insoluble solid particles either in water or an organic solvent. Pigment dispersions determine the end properties of paints, pigment inks and lacquers. Some of the main features proffered by pigment dispersions are that it restrains discoloration, chemical attacks, harsh weather and temperature. Pigment dispersions mainly find their applications in automobiles, chemical and construction industries.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
2.Cabot Corporation
3.Chromaflo Technologies Corp.
4.Chromatech Inc.
5.Clariant AG
6.DIC Corporation
7.Heubach GmbH
8.Penn Color
9.Pidilite Industries
10.Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY
1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE
1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION
1.3.1 Pigment Dispersions Market – By Dispersion Type
1.3.2 Pigment Dispersions Market – By Pigment Type
1.3.3 Pigment Dispersions Market – By Application
1.3.4 Pigment Dispersions Market – By End use industry
1.3.5 Pigment Dispersions Market – By Region
1.3.5.1 By Country
2. KEY TAKEAWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. PIGMENT DISPERSIONS MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. PEST ANALYSIS
4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis
4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis
4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS
5. PIGMENT DISPERSIONS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS
5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS
5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
5.4. FUTURE TRENDS
5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
