Pigment Dispersions Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2027

A pigment is a substance which is added to something else to give it a new color. It results in changing the color of transmitted or reflected light as a result of wavelength selection absorption. Pigments are generated from various sources such as animals, plants, rocks, minerals and the ground itself. It can be human-made as well. Dispersion refers to a mixture whereby fine particles of a substance are scattered all through another substance. Pigment dispersion is the suspension of insoluble solid particles either in water or an organic solvent. Pigment dispersions determine the end properties of paints, pigment inks and lacquers. Some of the main features proffered by pigment dispersions are that it restrains discoloration, chemical attacks, harsh weather and temperature. Pigment dispersions mainly find their applications in automobiles, chemical and construction industries.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1.BASF SE

2.Cabot Corporation

3.Chromaflo Technologies Corp.

4.Chromatech Inc.

5.Clariant AG

6.DIC Corporation

7.Heubach GmbH

8.Penn Color

9.Pidilite Industries

10.Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. An upsurge in demand for paints and coatings, together with booming construction industries drives the growth of the pigment dispersions market. Increase in the need for wood finish paints is also a factor driving the growth of the pigment dispersions market. However, the implementation of strict government regulations on the use of toxic organic chemicals used in the production of pigment dispersions have restricted the fruitful development of the market. Merger and acquisitions among the manufacturers and suppliers of automotive coupled with increasing automobile production are factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the pigment dispersions market in the near future.

