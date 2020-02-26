North America Soot Sensor Market to Reach US$ 934.3 Mn at a CAGR of 2.0% in 2027

“The North America soot sensor market accounted to US$ 791.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 934.3 Mn by 2027.”

Increase in disposable income of individuals is driving the production of automobile and so entire industry. Globally, the production capacity of passenger cars, light, and heavy commercial vehicles are rising. As per the data of OICA, around 95.6 Mn units of vehicles are produced in 2018.

The stringent regulatory scenario in North America would drive the integrations of soot sensor

With rising global warming concerns and fuel costs, the automotive industry is frequently improving the combustion performances of their engines. In case of novel diesel engines, they are highly effective, but their nitrous oxide (NOx) and Diesel particulate such as soot emissions exceed by far the legal limits without a proper exhaust gas after treatment system.

Diesel engine exhaust gasses contain particulate matter (PM) comprising of aggregated carbon particles which are called as soot. The soot also contains adhered organic compounds like hydrocarbons, and minor amounts of inorganic components like ashes or sulfates. This factor would propel the growth of North America soot sensor market.

Scarce penetration of electric powertrain in the HCV to drive the North America soot sensor market

The major restraining factor for electric powertrain adoption for HCV’s is the cost parity of these vehicle with its diesel counterparts. As soon the electric trucks have a lower total cost of ownership than their diesel alternatives, fleet owners are expected to switch their preferences. It is estimated that the majority of electric trucks can reach cost parity with their diesel-counterparts in the coming ten to fifteen years, assuming a continuous improvement in battery power density and cost. There would be a marked rise in the North America soot sensor market anticipating the positive impact of technological integrations.

Technology Insights

The North America soot sensor market by technology was led by radio frequency technology segment. The North America soot sensor market is bifurcated on the basis of technology into Delta-P, electric charge, accumulating electrode, and radio frequency. Several types of soot sensors, also called as particulate matter are utilized for controlling the emission systems which uses diesel particulate filters (DPF). The soot sensors are basically designed for two types of applications including; for estimating the amount of the soot deposited in a diesel particulate filter to use accurate DPF regeneration strategies.

