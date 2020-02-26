North America Industrial Agitator Market to Reach US$ 1539.3 Mn at a CAGR of 6.4% in 2027

“The industrial agitator market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 886.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1539.3 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

Driving factors such as the rising economic growth, increasing industrialization around the world, and increasing demand for efficient agitation systems from industries are propelling the growth of the industrial agitator market. Further, the growing number of small and medium manufacturers to boost the future demand of portable/modular agitators, which is anticipated to boost the industrial agitator market growth in the near future. Industrial agitators are widely used in a diverse range of industries ranging from oil and gas to cosmetics for various mixing and blending operations.

The flexibility, customizability, and availability of a wide variety of agitators to meet the requirements of various industries are further fuelling the growth of the North America industrial agitator market. In the era of continuous technological advancements and increasing competition, manufacturing companies are focusing on improving their production efficiency and thus reducing their operational costs. Mixing/blending is a critical part of the production process in many industries, and increased mixing efficiency could result in high productivity and efficient processing.

To meet these efficiency requirements, agitator manufacturers are offering various innovative agitation solutions that help end-users in achieving high productivity at lower operational costs. Portable agitators, modular agitators, and application-specific custom agitators are few such examples that lead to increased process efficiency in industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

The industrial agitator market is segmented on the basis of agitator type into large tank agitator, portable agitator, and drum agitator. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the drum agitator type is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the industrial agitator market. However, the portable agitator is projected to be the fastest-growing agitator type with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The US dominated the industrial agitator market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the North America region through the forecast period. The US market is characterized by some of the renowned oil & gas companies. Natural Gas is an abundant resource available in the country, and the natural gas extraction has witnessed higher growth in recent times owing to the depleting petroleum resources. The oil & gas industry for the downstream processing of natural gas has been an important adopter of industrial agitators in the country. The oil & gas, petrochemicals, as well as the pharmaceutical industry are growing at a paid pace.

