North America Digital language learning Market 2027 By Language Type, Deployment Type, Business Type, End-User

“North America digital language learning the market is expected to grow from US$ 999.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1842.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.2% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving digital language learning in different countries. Digitalized language learning involves several techniques to enhance students’ ability to learn, speak, and write other languages.

A few of such techniques include online courses, online examination, digital textbooks, and animation. Digitalized education has modernized the educational sector in various countries, and several others developing countries are in the process of adopting this trend to prepare their students to meet the standards of the education and corporate sectors in western countries.

The digital language learning market is gaining pace on the back of the rising digitalization in the education sector. Some of the major educational institutions have partnered with the digital language learning solution provider to offer a better learning experience to its students. Therefore, the growing popularity of digital learning solutions across schools, universities, and colleges is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market in the current market scenario.

Currently, the U.S. is dominating the digital language learning market in the North America digital language learning market owing to the high rate of adoption of technologies. The U.S. is a highly advanced country in North America and a country where investment in advanced technologies, as well as the adoption of advanced solutions, is quite high. Factors such as growing digitization of education and rising demand for advanced language learning solutions are contributing substantially towards the growth of the digital language learning market in North America.

