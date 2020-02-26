North America Digital banking platform Market 2027 By Deployment, Type

“North America digital banking platform market in is expected to grow from US$ 1.00 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.76 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.1% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

With changing customer preferences, today’s banks are shifting fast towards digital channels. Various banking services are now commonly available through convenient digital channels. However, in order to deliver exceptional customer experiences and survive in the highly competitive banking industry, banks need to move towards a much broader digital shift. In order to meet expectations of both digital and non-digital consumers, banks are now adopting omnichannel banking, which helps in maintaining traditional service channels and optimizing them to meet customer needs.

Companies Mentioned

Appway AG

Backbase

CREALOGIX Holding AG

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fiserv, Inc.

nCino, inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sopra Steria

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Worldline SA

To achieve this, traditional banks have started partnering and sharing data with new ecosystems, which include FinTechs, open banking, payment services directive, and SWIFT standards. In the global banking industry, digital disruption is gaining pace due to entry of online-only banks, and challenger banks. The collaboration between retail banks and emerging ecosystems help retail banks in better understanding changing consumer needs.

The switching behavior among bank customers is extremely aggressive nowadays, and banks are forced to deliver better services and value to today’s empowered consumers. These new trends of collaborating and sharing information among banking ecosystem players to gain customer trust and improve customer’s digital experience is expected to boost the digital banking platform market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Currently, the U.S is dominating in the North America digital banking platform market owing to the high rate of adoption of new technologies in the region. Factors such as the growing popularity of mobile-based banking applications and increasing digitization across BFSI sector is contributing substantially towards the growth of the digital banking platform market in North America.

