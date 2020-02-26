New Research Report onTelemedicine Market , 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Telemedicine market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Telemedicine market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Telemedicine market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Key Trends

The use of telemedicine offers time and cost efficiency, which is anticipated to encourage the growth of the global telemedicine market in the next few years. Moreover, the rising demand for privacy and personal healthcare is likely to boost the adoption of telemedicine across the globe in the next few years. A potential rise in the number of techno savvy individuals that is shifting the preference of consumers from traditional medicine to telemedicine is another major factor anticipated to supplement the growth of the overall market in the near future.

On the flip side, the delayed response time that is being exhibited by most of the forms of telemedicine is projected to hamper the growth of the global telemedicine market in the coming years. In addition, the inadequate assessment that is being reported by several medical practitioners and patients is likely to restrict the growth of the market.

Global Telemedicine Market: Market Potential

The global market for telemedicine is expected to experience a high level of growth throughout the forecast period. The emergence of advanced telemedicine and imaging technology is projected to increase the demand for patient assessment, which further will encourage the growth of the global telemedicine market in the next few years. Furthermore, the growing focus on the expansion of the product portfolio and the number of applications is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the telemedicine market across the globe.

Global Telemedicine Market: Regional Outlook

The global telemedicine market has been classified on the basis of geography in order to offer a detailed overview of the regional segments. According to the research study, in the last few years, North America led the global telemedicine market and is anticipated to continue with its dominance throughout the forecast period. The presence of a large number of players operating in this region is one of the key factors estimated to encourage the growth of the market in the next few years.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming few years and register a progressive growth rate. The robust growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing population and the rising initiatives by governments to encourage the use of telemedicine in the coming years.

Global Telemedicine Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading players operating in the telemedicine market across the globe are CARDIOCOM, LLC, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., LifeWatch AG, Agfa HealthCare NV, Polycom Corp., OBS Medical Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corp., Siemens Healthcare, Honeywell HomMed LLC, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The global telemedicine market is fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of a large number of players operating in it across the globe. The leading players are focusing on offering a wide range of products in order to attract more number of consumers and attain high profits throughout the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of new products is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the overall market and benefit the market players in the next few years.

