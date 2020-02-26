Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2027

Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Naturally Derived Sweeteners market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Naturally Derived Sweeteners market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market:

growing demand for stevia and other naturally derived sweeteners, which are predominantly available in the powdered or crystalline form, the powdered segment is anticipated to experience higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Lucrative Growth for Organic-certified Naturally Derived Sweeteners

Among the nature segment, organic-certified naturally derived sweeteners are anticipated to register a high growth rate of 5.8% in terms of revenue in the global naturally derived sweeteners market, owing to increasing awareness of organic certification and their associated quality by consumers across the globe.

Global Producers to Increase the Scale and Speed of their R&D Efforts

In recent years, research on different naturally derived sweeteners processing has shown its potential use in a wide range of applications. Keeping that in mind, a variety of naturally derived sweeteners are now available in their purest forms. Hence, it is anticipated that different applications of naturally derived sweeteners could also be identified with an increase in research and development expenditure. Large companies are constantly identifying avenues in order to enhance their portfolio of naturally derived sweeteners with innovative new products to explore new market possibilities. It is expected that the focus on R&D will increase over the forecast period, as companies are expected to offer naturally derived sweeteners that are unique and better than their rivals. Manufacturers are also likely to be focusing on positioning their brands of naturally derived sweeteners better to improve their sales.

PureCircle is planning to roll out the “next generation” of stevia leaf by 2020 that will be a more effective sugar replacement.

The cumulative number of stevia-based product launches has climbed up to 13,000 globally in 2017. With regulatory clearances across various regions, currently, more than 5 billion people have access to stevia products.

Shift in Consumer Preference and Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on On-the-Go Food

Over the years, consumer attitudes have changed towards sugar intake. Consumers are preferring low calorie or zero calorie food products which are processed with sugar substitutes. In the food and beverage industry, cutting down sugar content, swapping out the white stuff for alternative low-calorie sweeteners and naturally derived sweeteners has become a top priority for food formulators leading to increased demand for naturally derived sweeteners.

With increasing urbanization and a rise in purchasing power, consumers are spending more on processed, and on-the-go food & beverages products, which saves time that is normally required to prepare conventional meals. Increasing expenditure on on-the-go meals is also driving the growth of the global naturally derived sweeteners market, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Direct Sales Likely to Remain Preferred Means for Naturally Derived Sweeteners

Naturally derived sweeteners have gained popularity in recent years as people have become increasingly aware of its associated benefits. Presently, most of the naturally derived sweeteners available in the market are used in the food processing industry due to which direct or B2B sales are higher as compared to indirect sales. Many naturally derived sweetener producers have tied up with food & beverage giants as exclusive suppliers. However, with growing product acceptance and launches of naturally derived sweeteners in innovative packaging formats for retail use, the indirect sales for household and retail consumption is expected to rise in the coming years.

