Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Global Market 2019 – 2027
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is highly consolidated with presence of few players accounting for the majority of the market share. Key players operating in the global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market are:
- Affimed
- Celgene Corporation
- Glycostem
- Nkarta Therapeutics
- Innate Pharma S.A
- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
- NantKwest
- NKT Therapeutics Inc.
- Fate Therapeutics
- Fortress Biotech Inc.
Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market: Research Scope
Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market, by Type
- Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies
- CNDO-109
- oNKord
- Natural Killer Cells
- Others
- Natural Killer (NK) Cell Directed Antibodies
- MOGAMULIZUMAB
- Lirilumab
- AFM13
- NKTT 120
Others Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market, by Application
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Immune-proliferative Disorders
- Cancer
- Others
Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Research & Academic Institutes
Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
