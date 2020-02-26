Molluscicides Market Intelligence and Analysis for Period2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Molluscicides market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Molluscicides market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Molluscicides market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Segmentation

Globally, the molluscicides market has been segmented on the basis of type, material used, and application:

On the basis of type, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Oxidizing molluscicides

Non-oxidizing molluscicides

On the basis of material used, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Metaldehyde

Methiocarb

Ferrous phosphate

On the basis of application, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Agricultural activities

Ornaments and turfs

Industrial & commercial purposes

On the basis of region, the global molluscicides market is segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global molluscicides market with the growing presence of leading manufacturers in the U.S. Moreover, with the statistics provided by the U.S Department of Agriculture, which states that about 40% of the U.S. is considered to be a farmland. This factor is expected to contribute in the global molluscicides market to a significant extent. Countries of Asia Pacific region such as China and India are among the leading contributor to the global agricultural output, are also affected by mollusks which is expected to drive the growth of global molluscicides market during the forecast period.

Molluscicides Market: Key players

Few of the leading players operating in the global molluscicides market are –

Lonza Group AG

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience AG

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation

De Sangosse SAS

Neudorff GmbH KG.

Doff Portland Ltd.

Certis Europe B.V.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

