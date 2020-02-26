Migraine Drugs Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2027

In this report, the global Migraine Drugs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

companies profiled in the report include AstraZeneca Plc., Allergan Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Eli Lilly & Co. Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson), Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zosano Pharma Corporation, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

The global migraine drugs market has been segmented as below:

Global Migraine Drugs Market, by Treatment

Abortive Triptans Ergot Alkaloids Others

Prophylactic Botulinum Toxin Topiramate Others



Global Migraine Drugs Market, by Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others (Nasal Spray, Transdermal Patch, etc.)

Global Migraine Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others (Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores, etc.)

Global Migraine Drugs Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



