Micellar Casein Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 – 2027

Market: Key Trends

The global micellar casein market is likely to be influenced by the following drivers, restrains, opportunities during the study period.

Increased Awareness about Heating Healthy and Staying Fit Bolsters Demand

Micellar casein finds use in different food products for improvement of quantity of protein. Slow and gradual digestion of micellar makes it suitable for use as food additive in several food items. Finding ample use in both bakery and snack products, micellar casein is utilized by food manufacturers to come up with innovative products. People are becoming increasingly aware of eating healthy and straying fit, which has led to the rising demand for healthy, nutrient-rich food such as micellar casein contained food items.

Rich in protein and 21 amino acids, micellar casein is derived from the liquid part of milk. It is used in protein fortification process, making of smoothies, meat products, in clinical nutrition, cheese, and fresh dairy items. Such wide range of scope of application adds impetus to the global micellar casein market. Micellar casein is also utilized as viscosity enhancer, foaming agents, and as rheology agents.

Another factor that fuels the growth of global micellar casein market is the availability of advanced technology. Different membrane filtration procedures are used for the separation of micellar casein from milk. Membrane filtration is a relatively new technology that helps in the making of un-denatured proteins free from additives and chemical processing. In addition, direct consumption of micellar casein is also increasing, which is likely to benefit the global micellar casein market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market is faced with stiff competition from plant-extracted, animal-based, and dairy-based protein ingredients. Furthermore, micellar casein is comparatively priced higher than other milk proteins. These factors are likely to restrain the expansion of the global micellar casein market over the period of assessment.

Global Micellar casein Market: Geographical Analysis

Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America comprise the major regions of the global micellar casein market. To facilitate better understanding of the market, the market has been split into various regions.

Europe accounts for a sizeable chunk of the global micellar casein market and is likely to maintain its market dominance over the period of assessment in times to come. Increasing preference for nutrient-rich food and functional food in Europe is driving the market in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the processed food items are becoming increasingly popular due to change in lifestyle. Consumers are getting more inclined toward intake of food items that come with added nutrients and benefits. As such, the region is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global micellar casein market during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

