Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market : Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2027

The luxury vinyl tiles flooring or LVT flooring provides durable three-dimensional printing technology to add depth and realism with a high performance wear layer to vinyl tiles. It offers the option of a less permanent flooring compared to wooden or ceramic tiles. Vinyl tiles are resistant to dents, heat, and moisture damage. Increasing per capita income and growing inclination towards luxury living is propelling the growth of the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market in the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1.Armstrong Flooring

2.Dixie Home

3.Forbo Flooring Systems

4.Gerflor Group

5.Interface, Inc.

6.LG Hausys, Ltd.

7.Mannington Mills, Inc.

8.Mohawk Industries

9.Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

10.Tarkett S.A.

The luxury vinyl tiles flooring market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapidly growing population coupled with increasing urbanization. Also, consumers are seen to develop an inclination towards interior decoration. This factor is further likely to promote market growth in the future. However, increasing environmental concerns may negatively influence the growth of the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market during the forecast period. On the other hand, renovation and remodeling activities are expected to offer symbolic growth prospects for key players operating in the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market.

The global luxury vinyl tiles flooring market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as rigid and flexible. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential and non-residential.

