Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During2019 – 2025

Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters market.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Notable Developments

The global liquid crystal tunable filters market has witnessed some developments over the last few years. One such development pertaining to the market is mentioned below:

In November 2019, PerkinElmer-owned Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd has made an acquisition of a India-based medical device manufacturer, Biosense Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Following the acquisition, it is expected that the product portfolio of Tulip Diagnostics will be broadened with more diverse products in its portfolio now. In addition, the customers will now have better access to high-end technologies used in the segment of in-vitro diagnostics, which also uses liquid crystal tunable filter.

Some of the key market players of the global liquid crystal tunable filters market are

Perkinelmer Inc.

AA Opto Electronic

Channel Systems, Inc.

Kent Optronics, Inc.

Meadowlark Optics, Inc.

EXFO Corporation

Global Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Adoption of these Filters in the Medical Industry to Spur its Demand

Hyperspectral imaging systems make extensive use of liquid crystal tunable filters to fetch various spectral elements of scenes successively through adjustment of the filter’s center wavelength.

Correct models of transmission of these tunable filters are increasingly utilized for representation of their effects of band pass filtering on the spectra, which is likely to propel growth of the global liquid crystal tunable filters market in years to come. In addition to that, apertures that are coded randomly are put behind these filters for regulation of shadowy images in the spatial domain.

The global liquid crystal tunable filters market is likely to be driven by its capability of efficiently improving the spatial and spectral resolution of a conventional spectral imager. This can be done without altering the structure of the filter and detector. This system is capable of capturing various spectral images at a speed of 14 images every second.

With all of these benefits, liquid crystal tunable filters are capable of being extremely useful in agricultural and biological sectors. It can be used in agricultural assessment for identifying any variation or defect in the crops, which is likely to boost the global liquid crystal tunable filters market in years to come.

Global Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market: Regional Outlook

North America is likely to emerge as a prominent region in the global liquid crystal tunable filters market over the assessment timeframe, both in terms of volume and revenue. Augmented adoption of visible imaging solutions and near-IR imaging solutions in the region is expected to encourage growth of the market in the years to come.

Asia Pacific is also estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market, thanks to the increased adoption of these filters in the region.

The global liquid crystal tunable filters market is segmented as:

Wavelength Type

Visible (VIS)

Near-infrared (NIR)

Application

Agriculture

Medical

Military

Forensic

Chemical Spectroscopy

Semiconductor Process Control

