LED Light Engine Market Business Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2025

key developments in recent times:

Osconiq S3030 LED launched by OSRAM was manufactured with the intent to provide high-quality and durable lighting systems. The introduction of this LED light engine helped the OSRAM in achieving their annual sales goals for the launch year

GreenPower LEDs were introduced by Philips Lighting, commonly known as Signify, in the year 2018. The new addition to the company’s product portfolio helped them in expanding their consumer base to new regions.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global LED light engine market include –

TRILUX Lighting (Germany)

SDA Lighting (US)

LUMITECH (Austria)

AB Fagerhult (Sweden)

Helvar (Finland)

Gerard Lighting (Australia)

LEDRAbrands (US)

Global LED Light Engine Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

The global energy flux has led to several transformations across a multitude of industries. This factor has also shifted the radar of focus on the lighting sector, and several researchers have come up with energy-efficient lighting models. LED lighting systems have been proved as the most efficient of systems, and this factor has played a key role in market growth.

Obsoleteness of Fluorescent Tubes

The use of fluorescent bulbs and tubes has run out of practice due to their high-electricity consumption. This factor has played a vital role in the growth of the global LED light engine market.

Global LED Light Engine Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global LED light engine market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The LED light engine market in North America is expanding on account of complete overhauling within the energy sector.

The global LED light engine market is segmented on the basis of:

By Product Type

Lamps

Luminaries

Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

End-Use Application

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Geography

North America

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

