Latest Research on Starter Culture Market Growth Rate and New Opportunity Assessments 2020-2027

A starter culture is a preparation that assists the origin of the fermentation process in preparation of various foods and fermented drinks. A starter culture is a microbiological culture that actually performs fermentation. These starter cultures usually consist of a cultivation medium, such as seeds, grains, or nutrient liquids that are well colonized by the microorganisms used for the fermentation.

Companies Mentioned:

– Absource Biologics

– Biochem SRL

– CHR. Hansen Holding A/S

– Dalton Biotecnologie

– DuPont

– Gewurzmuller

– IGEA Dairy Cultures

– LB Bulgaricum

– Mediterranea Biotecnologie

– Royal DSM N.V.

The global starter culture market is segmented on the basis of application, microorganisms, composition and form. On the basis of application, the starter culture market is segmented into, dairy & dairy-based products, meat & seafood, and others. Based on microorganisms, the global starter culture market is segmented into, bacteria, yeasts, molds. On the basis of composition, the starter culture market is segmented into, multi-strain mix, single strain, and multi-strain. On the basis of form, the global starter culture market is segmented as freeze-dried and frozen.

