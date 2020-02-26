Latest Research on Polyetheramine Market Growth Rate and New Opportunity Assessments 2020-2027

Polyetheramine is curing agents that comprise of amine and polyether molecules. They are used to enhance toughness, flexibility, hydrophilicity, or hydrophobicity of end products. Polyetheramine is used in adhesives, ink resins, elastomers, and sealants. It is also employed in various other applications such as polyuria, epoxy curing, and polyamides in a wide range of coatings. Polyetheramine is a colorless liquid with a smell similar to that of amines.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on "Polyetheramine Market", from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:-

– Huntsman Corporation

– BASF SE

– Clariant

– Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd.

– Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd.

– Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd.

– Iro Surfactant Co., Ltd.

– Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co., Ltd.

– Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

– The Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd.

Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Polyetheramine market.

The market players from Polyetheramine Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Polyetheramine at the global level.

The global polyetheramine market is segmented on the basis of types into monoamine, diamine, and triamine. On the basis of application the polyetheramine market is segmented into epoxy coatings, polyurea, adhesives & sealants, composites, and fuel additives.

