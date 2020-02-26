Jicama Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Jicama market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Jicama market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Jicama market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Jicama market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Jicama market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Jicama market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

growth drivers in the global jicama market is increasing awareness among consumers. This is increasing the demand for jicama globally. The players in the jicama market have responded equally by increasing production.

Apart from this, increasing production of jicama globally is another strong factor expected to drive the global jicama market.

However, despite several opportunities and drivers, growth in the jicama market is likely to hamper owing to the

fluctuating price of jicama. This is because price fluctuation directly affect process of end products made from jicama as well. This will influence growth negatively in the jicama market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless to overcome these restrain factors, players in the jicama market are coming up with new concepts such as launch to new organic jicama products. This is expected to raise demand for jicama among consumers.

Further, government agencies across the global are promoting organic food products so as to encourage farmer to indulge in chemical free farming. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is a prominent factor expected to proper the global jicama market during the forecast period.

Global Jicama Market: Regional Outlook

The global jicama market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Among all these region, North America is expected to hold maximum share in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the presence of several prominent players in the region. The revenue generated by these players in the region will fuel growth in the region.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global jicama market include –

Albert’s Organics

Kitazawa Seed Company

United Produce

Vega Produce

VOLCANO KIMCHI

