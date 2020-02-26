IoT Security Market Research Report and Overview on Global Market, 2017 – 2025

Indepth Study of this IoT Security Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is IoT Security .

As per the research, the IoT Security market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Global IoT Security Market: Drivers and Restraints

With the emergence of technologies such as cloud, a large volume of data faces threat from cyber-crime. The exceeding popularity of social media has also resulted in vulnerability to identity theft and data theft. Consequently, stronger platforms that combat cyber threats are being continuously developed by several firms. Moreover, the excessive usage of smartphones, laptops, and tablets has further led to the exposure of personal data.

The prevalence of concepts such as Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and Bring Your Own PC (BYOPC) has undoubtedly boosted the productivity of business enterprises, but has also raised data security concerns. Several enterprises and organizations are therefore in the quest for more efficient security solutions. All this has stoked the growth of the global IoT security market.

Antithetically, lack of knowledge about the availability and benefits of IoT security solutions might inhibit growth. However, the towering demand for data security has led to the formulation of stringent laws and regulatory compliances by several governments, ensuring that the market would continue to expand at a significant pace over the next few years.

Global IoT Security Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa are the key segments of the global market for IoT security. In terms of revenue, North America appears to be the dominant market. The growth of this region can be attributed to the extensive deployment of IoT devices across several domains and countries and the enforcement of regulatory frameworks. For example, the implementation of laws such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) have been propelling the market.

The IoT security market in Asia Pacific has been growing rapidly, thanks to the greater number of business organizations, rise in mobile workforce, and the unregulated usage of the Internet. The expanding economy, social transformation, and the new national security policies in countries such as Japan, India, and Singapore have also been responsible for the growth of IoT security solutions across this region.

Companies mentioned in the research report

IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Development Company L.P., Sophos Plc, NSIDE Secure SA, ARM Holdings, Gemalto NV, and Intel Corporation are some of the major companies operating in the global market for IoT security.

