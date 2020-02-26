Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Forecast and Opportunity Assessment by 2017 to 2026

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Innovations in Textiles to Influence the Sale of Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics

With growing concerns regarding worker safety across various industries, requirement for effective protective clothing has increased since past years. Key stakeholders have been focusing on developing fabrics that offer, not only thermal or chemical safety, but also high level of comfort for workers allowing them to work unencumbered. Innovations with respect to textile designs are expected to spur the demand for industrial protective clothing fabrics. Globe manufacturing has developed protective clothing that offers enhanced fire resistance, and at the same time is light in weight, thinner, convenient to wear and less bulky, providing improved moisture management. There is always a high percentage of risks that workers might face in industries. This has driven the production of hazard protection clothing. Incidences of worker injuries are largely observed in oil and gas and chemical manufacturing units for which companies have developed advanced textile protective clothing. For instance, DuPont along with Tyvek has developed advanced industrial protective clothing that provides chemical protection against toxic vapors and liquids, even from chlorine gas to sarin. Similarly, advances in textile protective clothing such as active protection system, protective flex, aluminized fabrics, thermal sensitivity fabrics, and fabrics for protection from chemical and biological threats are expected to fuel the sale of industrial protective clothing fabrics during the period of assessment.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

