Industrial Agitator Market to Reach US$ 4.65 Bn at a CAGR of 7.8% in 2027

“The global industrial agitator market accounted to US$ 2.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 4.65 Bn by 2027.”

Geographically, the industrial agitator market is segmented into North America, Asia pacific (APAC), Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America leads the industrial agitator market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The presence of well developed countries such as the US and Canada and high focus on industrial development are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of industrial agitator market in this region. The rise in the food processing industry across the entire North American region demands for installations of large agitation systems at the manufacturing as well as distribution plants.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005699/

Global Industrial Agitator Market – Company Profiles

Xylem Inc.

SPX Flow, Inc.

Sulzer Ltd

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.

Dynamix Agitators Inc.

Tacmina Corporation

Statiflo Group

Ekato Group

Silverson Machines, Inc.

Alfa Laval

The US market is characterized by some of the renowned oil & gas companies. Natural Gas is an abundant resource available in the country, and the natural gas extraction has witnessed higher growth in the recent times owing to the depleting petroleum resources. Booming oil & gas, food processing industries is projected to increase the scope industrial agitator in the future.

The Europe is the second-largest market in the industrial agitator market. Apart from North America and Europe, APAC remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the industrial agitator market. The presence of fast growing countries such as China and India as well as developed countries such as Japan, makes Asia pacific as one of the most promising market for the growth of industrial agitator. The growing economies of this region are driving the demand of industrial agitators in wide variety of sectors, such as general industry, chemicals, oil & gas, and various others. All the aforesaid factors would help to boost the business of industrial agitator market.

Rising demad for efficient agitation systems from industries

Industrial agitators are widely used in diverse range of industries ranging from oil and gas to cosmetics for various mixing and blending operations. The flexibility, customizability, and availability of wide variety of agitators to meet the requirements of various industries is further fuelling the growth of global industrial agitator market. Portable agitators, modular agitators, and application specific custom agitators are few such examples which lead to increased process efficiency in industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Thus, booming industries mentioned above are responsible to drive the growth of industrial agitator market.

Application specific custom agitators in food and cosmetics industries

The wide variety of substances used in food and cosmetics industries demand very specific mixing solutions which fulfill strict safety regulations, hygiene standards, and efficiency mandates. The increasing custom mixing applications in these industries are driving the demand for custom industrial agitators. Thus, use of specific custom agitators is expected to provide huge opportunities for food and cosmetics industries in the forthcoming period. This factor will positively impact the growth of industrial agitator market.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005699/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global industrial agitator market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global in industrial agitator market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.