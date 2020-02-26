In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and Laboratory Developed Tests for Autoimmune Diseases Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments2018 – 2028

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and Laboratory Developed Tests for Autoimmune Diseases Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Trends and Opportunities

According to the report, some of the factors that are favoring the market expansion are: growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and technological advancements in the field which has considerably increased the efficiency and accuracy of these diagnostic devices. However, low research budget for autoimmune diseases is expected to hinder the growth rate to a certain extent during the forecast period.

In terms of products and services, the segment of reagents and kits currently has the maximum demand, which can be attributed to the growing number of IVD tests now accessible to a wide range of reagents. Application-wise, infectious diseases are the most in-demand segment, although oncology or cancer segment is anticipated to expand at the most prominent rate during the forecast period.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics and Laboratory Developed Tests for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the most lucrative regional market by a country mile, followed by Europe. This is a reflection of easy accessibility to technologically advanced products and robust healthcare infrastructure in these two regions. However, Asia Pacific, which homes nearly half of the world’s population, is expected to increase the demand exponentially in coming years, especially from emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the leading companies in the global IVD and LDT market are Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux, Johnson and Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., and Diasorin S.P.A.

Customize This Report @

