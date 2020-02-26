Home Security Camera Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2026
Global Home Security Camera Market has valued US$3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$8 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.04% during a forecast period.
The report is majorly segmented into Products, Type, Resolution, Services, and Region. Further, Home Security Camera Market based on Product includes Dome Security Camera, Bullet Security Camera, and IP Security Camera. Type segment is sub-segmented into Indoor Security Camera, Outdoor Security Camera. Non-HD, HD is segmented under Resolution segment. Further, Services includes Professional, Managed.
Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11039
The report segments the market into various sub-segments, hence it covers the market comprehensively. The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i. e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region with the competitive landscape & benchmarking of the key players make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.
By using Smartphones users control and monitor Wireless Camera, IP Camera, Dome Camera, and PTZ Camera. IP cameras are wired as well as wireless. IP cameras are Wi-Fi enabled and hence are immensely popular. Wireless IP security cameras offer ease of installation and eliminate the cost of network cabling when adding this camera to a home security system. Among Resolution, the most commonly used resolution is the full HD 1080p owing to the factors such as high resolution and low cost that influence the camera users to shift from HD to full HD. Major Factors driving the home security camera market are increasing awareness of the security as well as ease of installation of security cameras. Therefore motion detection with text message alerts as well as remote view on mobile devices is a solution to transform the scenario of the home security camera market. Asia Pacific shows the major growth rate of CAGR during the forecast period as well as North America dominates the global home security camera market during the forecast period. By resolution, the home security camera market was dominated by HD and expected to show the highest CAGR.
Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11039
The key players in the area of global home security camera market are Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd Motorola Home, Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd, Netgear, Inc., ADT Security Services, FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC, Vivint, Inc., SimpliSafe, Panasonic Corporation, Godrej Security Solutions, and Nest Cam, among others.
The scope of Global Home Security Camera Market:
Global Home Security Camera Market, by Product
Dome Security Camera
Bullet Security Camera
IP Security Camera
Global Home Security Camera Market, by Type
Indoor Security Camera
Outdoor Security Camera
Global Home Security Camera Market by Resolution:
Non-HD
HD
Global Home Security Camera Market by Services:
Professional
Managed
Global Home Security Camera Market, by Region
Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11039/Single
North America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Key players operated in Global Home Security Camera Market:
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd Motorola Home
Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd
Netgear Inc.
ADT Security Services
FrontPoint Security Solutions
LLC
Vivint Inc.
SimpliSafe
Panasonic Corporation
Godrej Security Solutions, and Nest Cam
others
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Smart Toys Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2018-2026 - February 26, 2020
- Home Security Camera Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2026 - February 26, 2020
- Protective packaging Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 – 2026 - February 26, 2020