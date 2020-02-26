High Purity Boric Acid Market Size by Global Industry Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Key Manufacturers Development Factors and 2020-2025 Forecast

Global High Purity Boric Acid Market Insights 2020, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global High Purity Boric Acid industry with a focus on the worldwide market. The report provides key statistics on the market status key manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Borax

Ricca Chemical

Etimine USA

Promega Corporation

Quiborax

Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR)

Southern Agricultural Insecticides

Inkabor

Eti Maden

Sociedad Industrial Tierra S.A

Searles Valley Minerals

ARROW FINE CHEMICALS

The report offers detailed coverage of High Purity Boric Acid industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading High Purity Boric Acid by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

0.998

0.999

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Pharmaceutical Industry

Glass

Cosmetic

Metallurgical Industry

Textile Industry