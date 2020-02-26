Hermetic Packaging Market to Reach US$ 6.19 Bn at a CAGR of 6.6% in 2027

“The global hermetic packaging market accounted to US$ 3.51 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 6.19 Bn by 2027.”

Hermetic packaging market is led by the Asia Pacific region in 2018. Asia Pacific led the global hermetic packaging market with more than 35% share, followed by North America and Europe. APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hermetic packaging market during the forecast period. The fast growth of hermetic packaging market in APAC is attributed to the large presence of electronics manufactures in China, Japan and South Korea. The presence of fast growing countries such as China and India as well as developed countries such as Japan and South Korea, makes Asia pacific one of the most promising market for the growth of hermetic packaging. The economic growth in developing countries of APAC is quite impressive and these countries are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the hermetic packaging market players during 2019-2027.

Global Hermetic packaging Market – Company Profiles

Ametek, Inc.

Egide SA

Kyocera Corporation

Legacy Technologies Inc.

Materion Corporation

Micross Components

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Schott AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Inc.

Aerospace and Defense industry is driving the demand for hermetic packaging worldwide

The global aerospace and defense industry is experiencing a strong growth owing to factors such as growing passenger travel demand and increasing military expenditure in countries such as China and the US. With rising geopolitical tensions in various regions, the aerospace and defense industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. With the growing demand for application-specific customized solutions and high safety and reliability requirements, aerospace and defense industry provides a positive demand outlook for hermetically packaged electronic components.

Various companies such as SCHOTT AG and AMETEK, Inc. offers hermetic packages for safeguarding sensitive electronic components used in the aerospace and defense industry. Hence, factors such as increasing commercial and military aircraft production and rising spending on defense/military equipment are anticipated to drive the demand of hermetically protected electronic components in the global aerospace and defense industry.

Rising trend of component miniaturization to fuel the demand for innovative packaging solutions

The trend of increasing miniaturization of electronic components has become a major concern for packaging solution providers worldwide. The constant technology advancements in various industries are pushing manufacturers to implement miniaturization in order to cope up with rising demands of industries such as aerospace, electronics, automotive, and healthcare. Hence, it has become a necessity for hermetic packaging providers to bring solutions which can support such miniaturized electronic components. Thus, this factor is expected to trigger the growth of the hermetic packaging market in the coming years.

Product Insights

The hermetic packaging market on the basis of product is segmented into passivation glass, transponder glass, reed glass, glass-to-metal sealing (GTMS), and ceramic-to-metal sealing (CerTMS). The glass-to-metal sealing product is the leading segments with the highest market share. Further, ceramic-to-metal sealing is anticipated to witness immense growth in the hermetic packaging market during the forecast period.

