Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2018 – 2028

growth drivers of the market. As peritoneal dialysis offers benefits such as minimal interference with lifestyle and routine, personalized treatment for individual needs of patients, and can be performed at home, and even while the patient is asleep, thus saving significant amount of time, numerous patients with responsibilities and active lifestyles have been opting for this form of maintenance dialysis.

On the other hand, growth of this market might be inhibited as this procedure needs to be performed every single day and also increases the risk of peritonitis (infection of the membrane that lines the abdomen). However, significant growth opportunities might crop up as increasing investments are directed toward product development.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Market Potential

The global market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis has been witnessing considerable number of new product launches and product approvals. For instance, in March 2017, Humacyte received the first Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation for its investigational treatment called Humacyl, by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Similarly, during the same month, NxStage Medical Inc.’s System One, a next-gen hemodialysis system received the CE mark in Europe. The system features new capabilities such as integrated blood pressure monitor and a touchscreen user interface.

Another authorization by the European Commission (EC) was granted for Amgen’s Parsabiv, a new calcimimetic agent administered to adult patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are undergoing hemodialysis.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Regional Outlook

North America is likely to dominate the global market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis over the forecast period. According to the findings of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 47,000 Americans lost their lives to kidney disease in 2013. The overall incidence of chronic kidney disease was found to be around 14%. As a result, the demand for peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis is expected to rise substantially in the U.S. European countries are also slated for significant growth.

Asia Pacific will exhibit maximum growth over the next few years, as the market in this region is driven by growing healthcare expenditures, rising awareness about health, increasing purchasing power of people, and rising incidence of health conditions.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Competitive Analysis

A number of market players have been undertaking mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, apart from expanding their product portfolios. For example, in February 2017, a leading US-based provider of dialysis services, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. announced its partnership with Cigna, a healthcare insurance service company on a global scale.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NxStage Medical, Inc., DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc., Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, and Baxter International, Inc.

