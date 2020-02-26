Healthcare EDI Market Insight And Future Assessment for the Period 2017-2025

Healthcare EDI Market is valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Healthcare EDI is Used to submit health care claim billing information, encounter information, or both, except for retail pharmacy claims (see EDI Retail Pharmacy Claim Transaction). It can be sent from providers of health care services to payers, either directly or via intermediary billers and claims clearinghouses.It is preferred over Traditional Methods because of reduced cost and less manual errors, also less time consumption.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059286

Sample Infographics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rules and regulations for payment and transcations

1.2 Government encourages HCIT

1.3 Cost reduction benefits

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation cost

2.2 Data breach risks regarding patient information

View Source Of Related Reports:

Healthcare EDI Market

Radiation Dose Management Market

Ambulatory EHR Market

E-Clinical Solutions Market

E- Prescribing Market

Medical Device Connectivity Market

Market Segmentation:

Healthcare EDI Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Healthcare EDI Market, by type:

1.1 Claims management

1.1.1 Claim submission

1.1.2 Claim status

1.1.3 Claim payment

1.1.4 Other EDI transactions

1.1.5 Payment Remittance

1.1.6 Eligibility verification

1.1.7 Referral certification and authorization

1.1.8 Integrated Software

1.2 Healthcare Supply chain

2. Healthcare EDI Market, by Mode of Delivery:

2.1 Web based

2.2 Cloud based

2.3 On premise

2.4 EDI van

2.5 Point to Point EDI

2.6 Mobile EDI

3. Healthcare EDI Market, by component:

3.1 Services

3.2 Solution

4. Healthcare EDI Market, end user:

4.1 Hospitals

4.2 Physicians

4.3 Pharmaceutical industries

4.4 Pharmacies

4.5other healthcare providers

5. Healthcare EDI Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GE Healthcare

2. Mckesson Corporation

3. Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)

4. Experian PLC

5. Cerner Corporation

6. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

7. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

8. Quality Systems Inc.

9. Synnex Corporation

10. Dell Technologies Inc.

11. SSI Group LLC

12. Zirmed Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059286

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Healthcare EDI Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609