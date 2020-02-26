Halal food & beverage Market 2020: Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Key Players, Regional Outlook and Forecast Till 2025

The global Halal food & beverage market is becoming one of the fastest grow-ing market segments. Halal food refers to items that are permissible for consumption by Shariah law.

The fast-growing Muslim population worldwide is the primary driver for the Halal food and beverages market. And if the current trends continue then, Islam is estimated to be 30% of the world’s population by 2030. The growth in the Muslim population will boost the demand for Halal foods rapidly.

Get Sample Copy with Updated Analysis @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2589058

Consumers nowadays are so much concerned and always be aware of what they eat, drink and use. Due to the hygiene and quality of Halal food products, their market has been ex-tended to Non-Muslims countries as well.

The key challenges which the Halal food market faces are lack of standardization, lack of OIC halal brands, the absence of any viable international schemes to accredit Halal certifi-cation bodies (HCBs) and lack of SME Shariah-compliant funding.

Top Leading Players:

The report profiles the following companies- Nestle, Cargill, American Foods Group, Saffron Road, Al Safa, Al Islami, Al Shaheer, Aromco Ltd., Crescent Foods, and Bidara Herba Niaga.

Geography Analysis:

By geography type, the report segments the market by- North America, South America, Eu-rope, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. Southeast Asia and the Middle East are the two sub-stantial halal food markets which represent more than 400 million Muslim consumers. Saudi Arabia is the largest market for halal foods and beverages in the Gulf, accounting for 63% of all of the region’s imports. Saudi Arabia has a 100% Muslim population of which, 90% are Arabs, and the remaining 10% are Afro-Asians. The fact that Saudi Arabia is the homeland of Islam and the two Holy cities for Muslims, i.e. Makkah and Madinah are within its territory, makes Islamic laws are highly observed. This fact also flings a perception that all foods available in the market are Halal.

Browse Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-halal-food-and-beverages-market-2018-2025

Market Segment Analysis:

The Global Halal Food and Beverage market report segment the market by type and by ge-ography. By type, the market has been segmented as- Meat Products, Vegetables & fruits products, Confectionary & Dairy products, Sauces & Seasonings and Others. The meat-based products includes Chicken, Beef, Mutton and Seafood. These products come into fresh, chilled or frozen forms. The beef was the most imported meat type to OIC countries in 2015.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Meat and Meat based Products

Vegetable & Fruit products

Confectionary & Dairy Products

Sauces & Seasonings

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2589058

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.