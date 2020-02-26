Global Steel Slag Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025
Global Steel Slag market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Slag.
This report researches the worldwide Steel Slag market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Steel Slag breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Steel Slag capacity, production, value, price and market share of Steel Slag in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Euroslag
Tarmac
The Stein Companies
NSL Chemicals
Anyang Dawei Metallurgical Refractories Co.
Henan Xinxin Silicon Alloy Co., Ltd.
Henan Star Metallurgy Material Limited Company
Kalyani
Shun Shing Group
Larfarge
Shouguang Yuanye Ferroalloys & Refractory
Steel Slag Breakdown Data by Type
Blast Furnace Slag
Steelmaking Slag
Others
Steel Slag Breakdown Data by Application
Building and Construction
Construction
Railways
Fertilizers
Rock Wool
Others
Steel Slag Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Steel Slag Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Steel Slag capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Steel Slag manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steel Slag :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Steel Slag Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Steel Slag Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Steel Slag Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Blast Furnace Slag
1.4.3 Steelmaking Slag
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Steel Slag Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Building and Construction
1.5.3 Construction
1.5.4 Railways
1.5.5 Fertilizers
1.5.6 Rock Wool
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Steel Slag Production
2.1.1 Global Steel Slag Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Steel Slag Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Steel Slag Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Steel Slag Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Steel Slag Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Steel Slag Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Steel Slag Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Steel Slag Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Steel Slag Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Steel Slag Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Steel Slag Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Steel Slag Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Steel Slag Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Steel Slag Production by Regions
4.1 Global Steel Slag Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Steel Slag Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Steel Slag Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Steel Slag Production
4.2.2 United States Steel Slag Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Steel Slag Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Steel Slag Production
4.3.2 Europe Steel Slag Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Steel Slag Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Steel Slag Production
4.4.2 China Steel Slag Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Steel Slag Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Steel Slag Production
4.5.2 Japan Steel Slag Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Steel Slag Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Steel Slag Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Steel Slag Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Steel Slag Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Steel Slag Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Steel Slag Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Steel Slag Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Steel Slag Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Steel Slag Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Slag Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Steel Slag Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Steel Slag Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Steel Slag Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Slag Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Slag Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Steel Slag Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Steel Slag Revenue by Type
6.3 Steel Slag Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Steel Slag Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Steel Slag Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Steel Slag Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Euroslag
8.1.1 Euroslag Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Slag
8.1.4 Steel Slag Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Tarmac
8.2.1 Tarmac Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Slag
8.2.4 Steel Slag Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 The Stein Companies
8.3.1 The Stein Companies Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Slag
8.3.4 Steel Slag Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 NSL Chemicals
8.4.1 NSL Chemicals Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Slag
8.4.4 Steel Slag Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Anyang Dawei Metallurgical Refractories Co.
8.5.1 Anyang Dawei Metallurgical Refractories Co. Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Slag
8.5.4 Steel Slag Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Henan Xinxin Silicon Alloy Co., Ltd.
8.6.1 Henan Xinxin Silicon Alloy Co., Ltd. Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Slag
8.6.4 Steel Slag Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Henan Star Metallurgy Material Limited Company
8.7.1 Henan Star Metallurgy Material Limited Company Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Slag
8.7.4 Steel Slag Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Kalyani
8.8.1 Kalyani Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Slag
8.8.4 Steel Slag Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Shun Shing Group
8.9.1 Shun Shing Group Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Slag
8.9.4 Steel Slag Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Larfarge
8.10.1 Larfarge Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Slag
8.10.4 Steel Slag Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Shouguang Yuanye Ferroalloys & Refractory
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Steel Slag Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Steel Slag Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Steel Slag Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Steel Slag Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Steel Slag Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Steel Slag Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Steel Slag Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Steel Slag Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Steel Slag Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Steel Slag Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Steel Slag Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Steel Slag Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Steel Slag Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Steel Slag Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Slag Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Steel Slag Upstream Market
11.1.1 Steel Slag Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Steel Slag Raw Material
11.1.3 Steel Slag Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Steel Slag Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Steel Slag Distributors
11.5 Steel Slag Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
