Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Share and Forecast 2026: Industry Analysis by Types, Top Players, Regional Outlook, Segments, Demand & Opportunities

This report focuses on the global Roads and Highways Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Roads and Highways Consulting Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Sanderson Associates

WSP

Black & Veatch

Ramboll Group

Arup

ACS

Clancy Consulting

Fugro

MaRS Consultancy

Interface Consulting

Canham Consulting

Egis group

GMD Consultants

SMEC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Investment Assessment & Auditing

Permitting & Compliance

Project & Information Management

Monitoring & Testing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Roads

Highways

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Roads and Highways Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Roads and Highways Consulting Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Roads and Highways Consulting Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Roads and Highways Consulting Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Investment Assessment & Auditing

1.4.3 Permitting & Compliance

1.4.4 Project & Information Management

1.4.5 Monitoring & Testing

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Roads

1.5.3 Highways

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Roads and Highways Consulting Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Roads and Highways Consulting Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Roads and Highways Consulting Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Roads and Highways Consulting Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Roads and Highways Consulting Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Roads and Highways Consulting Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Roads and Highways Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Roads and Highways Consulting Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Roads and Highways Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Sanderson Associates

13.1.1 Sanderson Associates Company Details

13.1.2 Sanderson Associates Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Sanderson Associates Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

13.1.4 Sanderson Associates Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Sanderson Associates Recent Development

13.2 WSP

13.2.1 WSP Company Details

13.2.2 WSP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 WSP Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

13.2.4 WSP Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 WSP Recent Development

13.3 Black & Veatch

13.3.1 Black & Veatch Company Details

13.3.2 Black & Veatch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Black & Veatch Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

13.3.4 Black & Veatch Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Black & Veatch Recent Development

13.4 Ramboll Group

13.4.1 Ramboll Group Company Details

13.4.2 Ramboll Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Ramboll Group Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

13.4.4 Ramboll Group Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Ramboll Group Recent Development

13.5 Arup

13.5.1 Arup Company Details

13.5.2 Arup Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Arup Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

13.5.4 Arup Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Arup Recent Development

13.6 ACS

13.6.1 ACS Company Details

13.6.2 ACS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 ACS Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

13.6.4 ACS Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 ACS Recent Development

13.7 Clancy Consulting

13.7.1 Clancy Consulting Company Details

13.7.2 Clancy Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Clancy Consulting Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

13.7.4 Clancy Consulting Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Clancy Consulting Recent Development

13.8 Fugro

13.8.1 Fugro Company Details

13.8.2 Fugro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Fugro Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

13.8.4 Fugro Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Fugro Recent Development

13.9 MaRS Consultancy

13.9.1 MaRS Consultancy Company Details

13.9.2 MaRS Consultancy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 MaRS Consultancy Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

13.9.4 MaRS Consultancy Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 MaRS Consultancy Recent Development

13.10 Interface Consulting

13.10.1 Interface Consulting Company Details

13.10.2 Interface Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Interface Consulting Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

13.10.4 Interface Consulting Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Interface Consulting Recent Development

13.11 Canham Consulting

10.11.1 Canham Consulting Company Details

10.11.2 Canham Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Canham Consulting Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

10.11.4 Canham Consulting Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Canham Consulting Recent Development

13.12 Egis group

10.12.1 Egis group Company Details

10.12.2 Egis group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Egis group Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

10.12.4 Egis group Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Egis group Recent Development

13.13 GMD Consultants

10.13.1 GMD Consultants Company Details

10.13.2 GMD Consultants Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 GMD Consultants Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

10.13.4 GMD Consultants Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 GMD Consultants Recent Development

13.14 SMEC

10.14.1 SMEC Company Details

10.14.2 SMEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 SMEC Roads and Highways Consulting Service Introduction

10.14.4 SMEC Revenue in Roads and Highways Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 SMEC Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

