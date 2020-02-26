Global Mobile Health (MHealth) Market 2020 Current Scope, Solutions, Demand, Platforms, Substantial Growth, Key Players Analysis and Market Segmentation till 2025

Growing awareness about healthcare management, increasing use of smartphones and tablets, and increasing focus on personalized medicine are majorly driving the global MHealth Market. However, the threat of data theft and stringent regulations are holding back the growth of the market.

Download Sample Copy of Mobile Health (MHealth) Market @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2588625

Top Players:

One Medical

GE Healthcare

Apple

OMADA Health

Omron Healthcare

LifeWatch

Medtronics Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Samsung Healthcare Solutions

AT&T

Philips Healthcare

Bayer Healthcare

Regional Insights:

The Mobile Health (mHealth) Market segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is taking the largest share in the Mobile Health (mHealth) market with a major contribution from the US, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Growing technology, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, adoption of the software in the healthcare industry is favoring the growth in this region.

Low penetration of physicians, lack of effective health care infrastructure in many regions, scarcity of specialists, the high cost of treatment, especially in growing economies like India is driving the growth in Asia Pacific region.

Check Discount @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2588625

Market Segmentation:

The global Mobile Health (mHealth) market is segmented based on service, Application, and End-User. By service, the Mobile Health (mHealth) market is classified into Fitness & Wellness Solutions and Consultation Services. The Consultation Services is further classified into Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, and Prevention Services. Monitoring services market is leading this segment taking a share of 60% of global market. Growing chronic diseases need for post-treatment monitoring, increasing aged population is favoring for the growth of monitoring service segment.

By Application, the Mobile Health (mHealth) market is divided into Body and Temperature Monitors, Blood Glucose Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Hemodynamic Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitors, and others.

By End User, the Mobile Health (mHealth) market is classified by Patients with chronical diseases, Physicians, Hospitals, Parents/Relatives, and Others. Need for continuous monitoring of the patients, ease of access to premium healthcare services at a relatively low cost is encouraging the end users to prefer for mHealth.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2588625

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.