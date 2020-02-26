Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size, Research Report, End-User Demand by Types, Top-Players, Regions, Outlook 2020, Future-Prospect, Application & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Ventures Healthcare

WSP

Black & Veatch

Ramboll Group

UHS

AMN Healthcare

Aurecon

MJ Medical

Arup

OLA

Soriant Solutions

AEP

Sterling Planning Alliance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Investment Assessment & Auditing

Permitting & Compliance

Project & Information Management

Monitoring & Testing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Investment Assessment & Auditing

1.4.3 Permitting & Compliance

1.4.4 Project & Information Management

1.4.5 Monitoring & Testing

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Healthcare Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Ventures Healthcare

13.1.1 Ventures Healthcare Company Details

13.1.2 Ventures Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Ventures Healthcare Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

13.1.4 Ventures Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Ventures Healthcare Recent Development

13.2 WSP

13.2.1 WSP Company Details

13.2.2 WSP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 WSP Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

13.2.4 WSP Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 WSP Recent Development

13.3 Black & Veatch

13.3.1 Black & Veatch Company Details

13.3.2 Black & Veatch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Black & Veatch Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

13.3.4 Black & Veatch Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Black & Veatch Recent Development

13.4 Ramboll Group

13.4.1 Ramboll Group Company Details

13.4.2 Ramboll Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Ramboll Group Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

13.4.4 Ramboll Group Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Ramboll Group Recent Development

13.5 UHS

13.5.1 UHS Company Details

13.5.2 UHS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 UHS Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

13.5.4 UHS Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 UHS Recent Development

13.6 AMN Healthcare

13.6.1 AMN Healthcare Company Details

13.6.2 AMN Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 AMN Healthcare Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

13.6.4 AMN Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 AMN Healthcare Recent Development

13.7 Aurecon

13.7.1 Aurecon Company Details

13.7.2 Aurecon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Aurecon Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

13.7.4 Aurecon Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Aurecon Recent Development

13.8 MJ Medical

13.8.1 MJ Medical Company Details

13.8.2 MJ Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 MJ Medical Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

13.8.4 MJ Medical Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 MJ Medical Recent Development

13.9 Arup

13.9.1 Arup Company Details

13.9.2 Arup Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Arup Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

13.9.4 Arup Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Arup Recent Development

13.10 OLA

13.10.1 OLA Company Details

13.10.2 OLA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 OLA Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

13.10.4 OLA Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 OLA Recent Development

13.11 Soriant Solutions

10.11.1 Soriant Solutions Company Details

10.11.2 Soriant Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Soriant Solutions Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

10.11.4 Soriant Solutions Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Soriant Solutions Recent Development

13.12 AEP

10.12.1 AEP Company Details

10.12.2 AEP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 AEP Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

10.12.4 AEP Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 AEP Recent Development

13.13 Sterling Planning Alliance

10.13.1 Sterling Planning Alliance Company Details

10.13.2 Sterling Planning Alliance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sterling Planning Alliance Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Introduction

10.13.4 Sterling Planning Alliance Revenue in Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Sterling Planning Alliance Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

