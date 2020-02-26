Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025
This report researches the worldwide Glass Fiber Fabric market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Glass Fiber Fabric breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Glass Fiber Fabric market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Fiber Fabric.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Glass Fiber Fabric capacity, production, value, price and market share of Glass Fiber Fabric in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Gurit
Angeloni
Abahsain Fiberglass
Vetrotex – OCV Reinforcements
Formax
METYX Composites
Kush Synthetics
Hexcel Composites
Norglass
West System
Glass Fiber Fabric Breakdown Data by Type
E-glass Type
Others
Glass Fiber Fabric Breakdown Data by Application
Wind Energy
Marine
Transportation
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Glass Fiber Fabric Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Glass Fiber Fabric capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Glass Fiber Fabric manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Fiber Fabric :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Glass Fiber Fabric Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Fiber Fabric Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 E-glass Type
1.4.3 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Wind Energy
1.5.3 Marine
1.5.4 Transportation
1.5.5 Construction
1.5.6 Electrical & Electronics
1.5.7 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Production
2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Glass Fiber Fabric Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Glass Fiber Fabric Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Glass Fiber Fabric Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Glass Fiber Fabric Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Glass Fiber Fabric Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Glass Fiber Fabric Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Glass Fiber Fabric Production by Regions
4.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Glass Fiber Fabric Production
4.2.2 United States Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Glass Fiber Fabric Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Production
4.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Glass Fiber Fabric Production
4.4.2 China Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Glass Fiber Fabric Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Glass Fiber Fabric Production
4.5.2 Japan Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Glass Fiber Fabric Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue by Type
6.3 Glass Fiber Fabric Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Gurit
8.1.1 Gurit Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Fabric
8.1.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Angeloni
8.2.1 Angeloni Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Fabric
8.2.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Abahsain Fiberglass
8.3.1 Abahsain Fiberglass Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Fabric
8.3.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Vetrotex – OCV Reinforcements
8.4.1 Vetrotex – OCV Reinforcements Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Fabric
8.4.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Formax
8.5.1 Formax Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Fabric
8.5.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 METYX Composites
8.6.1 METYX Composites Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Fabric
8.6.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Kush Synthetics
8.7.1 Kush Synthetics Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Fabric
8.7.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Hexcel Composites
8.8.1 Hexcel Composites Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Fabric
8.8.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Norglass
8.9.1 Norglass Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Fabric
8.9.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 West System
8.10.1 West System Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Fabric
8.10.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Glass Fiber Fabric Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Glass Fiber Fabric Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Glass Fiber Fabric Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Glass Fiber Fabric Upstream Market
11.1.1 Glass Fiber Fabric Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Glass Fiber Fabric Raw Material
11.1.3 Glass Fiber Fabric Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Glass Fiber Fabric Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Glass Fiber Fabric Distributors
11.5 Glass Fiber Fabric Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
