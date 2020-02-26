Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

CFRPs are high-strength and lightweight composite materials that contain a matrix, which is generally a polymer resin, and carbon fiber, a reinforcement material. Epoxy is the most commonly used polymer resin for manufacturing CFRPs. However, other polymers such as polyester, vinyl ester, or nylon are also used as reinforcement matrices. The properties of these plastics depend on the structure of the carbon fiber and that of the binding matrix (resin) material. Silica, rubber, and nanotubes are also used for reinforcement. The reinforcing phase is either in continuous or discontinuous form.

CFRP products offer higher weight saving and thus a better fuel economy than the traditional materials such as steel and aluminum. Vehicle manufacturers are obliged to reduce the average energy consumption of vehicles, and this goal can be met using lightweight products. In addition, increased demands for eco-friendly and low VOCs products in vehicles enhance the need for CFRP products in automotive industry. Aerospace industry has strict performance product requirements for applications in commercial aircrafts, engines, satellites, helicopters, and launchers. Structural material in aircrafts such as panelling interiors are made using CFRP products. Though CFRP products offer such high weight savings, the price of CFRP products is approximately 10 times higher than the price of steel counterparts, which makes it difficult for CFRP products to expand in domestic markets. Only ultra-expensive vehicle manufacturers like Lamborghini use CFRP products for their supercars, which leads to uncertainty in supply of carbon fiber in automotive sector.

In terms of geography, EMEA accounted for the majority of shares in the carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market during 2017. Our market analysts predict that this region will witness significant growth in the market till the end of the forecast period.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP).

This report researches the worldwide Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hexcel

HYOSUNG

Mitsubishi Materials

SGL

TEIJIN

TORAY INDUSTRIES

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Breakdown Data by Type

PAN-Based

Pitch-Based

Rayon-Based

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Wind Energy Industry

Automotive Industry

Sporting Goods Industry

Marine Industry

Others

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

