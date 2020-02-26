Global Beta-Glucan Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Description

Global Beta-Glucan Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Beta-Glucan Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Beta-Glucan Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The Beta-glucan is a polysaccharide found in natural sources such as oats, barley, mushrooms and yeast. The physicochemical properties of beta-glucan vary, depending on characteristics of their primary structure, including linkage type, degree of branching and molecular weight.

Escalating health awareness among the consumers, increasing healthcare expenditure and surging application of Beta-Glucan in various verticals are the key drivers of the market. In addition, reducing prices of major raw material sources and growing technological advancements in beta-glucan extraction techniques are also boosting the demand of beta glucan in the market.

Beta-glucan offers various functions such as increasing immune health and functional ingredients in dietary foods, it can improve blood sugar levels and it helps to control cholesterol. These factors also result in increasing market growth rate of beta-glucan across the world. However, inconsistency in regulatory norms governing beta-glucan and excess consumption of beta-glucan causes various health problems are the factors which limiting the market growth of beta glucan over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Beta-Glucan Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing demand of Beta-Glucans in the countries such as Germany, the UK and France. North America is also registered to grow in the global Beta-Glucan market due to growing consumer preference toward nutritious & healthy food products over the coming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing awareness regarding with health issues in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Cargill Inc.

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Kerry Group PLC

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Garuda International Inc.

• Ohly

• Frutarom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

? Cereal

? Seaweed

? Yeast

? Mushroom

By Category:

? Soluble Beta-Glucan

? Insoluble Beta-Glucan

By Application:

? Food & beverages

? Personal Care

? Pharmaceuticals

? Animal Feed

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Beta-Glucan Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Beta-Glucan Market, by Source, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Beta-Glucan Market, by Category, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Beta-Glucan Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Beta-Glucan Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Beta-Glucan Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Beta-Glucan Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Beta-Glucan Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Beta-Glucan Market, by Source

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Beta-Glucan Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cereal

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Seaweed

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Yeast

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Mushroom

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Beta-Glucan Market, by Category

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Beta-Glucan Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Soluble Beta-Glucan

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Insoluble Beta-Glucan

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Beta-Glucan Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Key Market Players

7.4. Beta-Glucan Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Food & Beverages

7.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Personal Care

7.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.3. Pharmaceuticals

7.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.4. Animal Feed

7.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Beta-Glucan Market, by Regional Analysis

8.1. Beta-Glucan Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

8.2. North America Beta-Glucan Market Snapshot

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.2.1.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.2.1.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.2.1.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.2.2.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.2.2.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.2.2.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3. Europe Beta-Glucan Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K.

8.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.1.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.1.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.1.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.2.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.2.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.2.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.3. France

8.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.3.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.3.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.3.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.4. Rest of Europe

8.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.4.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.4.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.4.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4. Asia Beta-Glucan Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China

8.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.1.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.1.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.1.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. India

8.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.2.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.2.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.2.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.3.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.3.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.3.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.4.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.4.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4.4.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.5. Latin America Beta-Glucan Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.5.1.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.5.1.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.5.1.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.5.2.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.5.2.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.5.2.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.6. Rest of The World

8.6.1. South America

8.6.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.6.1.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.6.1.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.6.1.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.6.2. Middle East and Africa

8.6.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.6.2.2. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.6.2.3. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.6.2.4. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Cargill Inc.

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. Tate & Lyle PLC

9.3.3. Kerry Group PLC

9.3.4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

9.3.5. Garuda International Inc.

9.3.6. Ohly

9.3.7. Frutarom

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.1.6. Research Assumption

