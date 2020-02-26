Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Automotive Industry Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Industry Consulting Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Bain & Company
WSP
Black & Veatch
Ramboll Group
SAP
Porsche Consulting
FTI Consulting
L.E.K. Consulting
Oliver Wyman
BCG
Accenture
Automotive Consulting Group
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Process engineering
Environmental consultancy
Strategic advice and investigation
Construction and project management
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive Manufacturers
Automotive Components Manufacturers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Industry Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Industry Consulting Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Industry Consulting Service are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Industry Consulting Service Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Process engineering
1.4.3 Environmental consultancy
1.4.4 Strategic advice and investigation
1.4.5 Construction and project management
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Automotive Manufacturers
1.5.3 Automotive Components Manufacturers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Industry Consulting Service Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Industry Consulting Service Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Industry Consulting Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Industry Consulting Service Revenue in 2019
3.3 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Automotive Industry Consulting Service Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Automotive Industry Consulting Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Bain & Company
13.1.1 Bain & Company Company Details
13.1.2 Bain & Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Bain & Company Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
13.1.4 Bain & Company Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Bain & Company Recent Development
13.2 WSP
13.2.1 WSP Company Details
13.2.2 WSP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 WSP Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
13.2.4 WSP Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 WSP Recent Development
13.3 Black & Veatch
13.3.1 Black & Veatch Company Details
13.3.2 Black & Veatch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Black & Veatch Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
13.3.4 Black & Veatch Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Black & Veatch Recent Development
13.4 Ramboll Group
13.4.1 Ramboll Group Company Details
13.4.2 Ramboll Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Ramboll Group Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
13.4.4 Ramboll Group Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Ramboll Group Recent Development
13.5 SAP
13.5.1 SAP Company Details
13.5.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 SAP Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
13.5.4 SAP Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 SAP Recent Development
13.6 Porsche Consulting
13.6.1 Porsche Consulting Company Details
13.6.2 Porsche Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Porsche Consulting Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
13.6.4 Porsche Consulting Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Porsche Consulting Recent Development
13.7 FTI Consulting
13.7.1 FTI Consulting Company Details
13.7.2 FTI Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 FTI Consulting Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
13.7.4 FTI Consulting Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 FTI Consulting Recent Development
13.8 L.E.K. Consulting
13.8.1 L.E.K. Consulting Company Details
13.8.2 L.E.K. Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 L.E.K. Consulting Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
13.8.4 L.E.K. Consulting Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 L.E.K. Consulting Recent Development
13.9 Oliver Wyman
13.9.1 Oliver Wyman Company Details
13.9.2 Oliver Wyman Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Oliver Wyman Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
13.9.4 Oliver Wyman Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Oliver Wyman Recent Development
13.10 BCG
13.10.1 BCG Company Details
13.10.2 BCG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 BCG Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
13.10.4 BCG Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 BCG Recent Development
13.11 Accenture
10.11.1 Accenture Company Details
10.11.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Accenture Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
10.11.4 Accenture Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.12 Automotive Consulting Group
10.12.1 Automotive Consulting Group Company Details
10.12.2 Automotive Consulting Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Automotive Consulting Group Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
10.12.4 Automotive Consulting Group Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Automotive Consulting Group Recent Development
13.13 Wipro
10.13.1 Wipro Company Details
10.13.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Wipro Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction
10.13.4 Wipro Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Wipro Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
