Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Automotive Industry Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Industry Consulting Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Bain & Company

WSP

Black & Veatch

Ramboll Group

SAP

Porsche Consulting

FTI Consulting

L.E.K. Consulting

Oliver Wyman

BCG

Accenture

Automotive Consulting Group

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Process engineering

Environmental consultancy

Strategic advice and investigation

Construction and project management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Manufacturers

Automotive Components Manufacturers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Industry Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Industry Consulting Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Industry Consulting Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Industry Consulting Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Process engineering

1.4.3 Environmental consultancy

1.4.4 Strategic advice and investigation

1.4.5 Construction and project management

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Automotive Manufacturers

1.5.3 Automotive Components Manufacturers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Industry Consulting Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Industry Consulting Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Industry Consulting Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Industry Consulting Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automotive Industry Consulting Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Automotive Industry Consulting Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Industry Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Industry Consulting Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automotive Industry Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Bain & Company

13.1.1 Bain & Company Company Details

13.1.2 Bain & Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Bain & Company Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

13.1.4 Bain & Company Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Bain & Company Recent Development

13.2 WSP

13.2.1 WSP Company Details

13.2.2 WSP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 WSP Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

13.2.4 WSP Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 WSP Recent Development

13.3 Black & Veatch

13.3.1 Black & Veatch Company Details

13.3.2 Black & Veatch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Black & Veatch Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

13.3.4 Black & Veatch Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Black & Veatch Recent Development

13.4 Ramboll Group

13.4.1 Ramboll Group Company Details

13.4.2 Ramboll Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Ramboll Group Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

13.4.4 Ramboll Group Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Ramboll Group Recent Development

13.5 SAP

13.5.1 SAP Company Details

13.5.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SAP Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

13.5.4 SAP Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SAP Recent Development

13.6 Porsche Consulting

13.6.1 Porsche Consulting Company Details

13.6.2 Porsche Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Porsche Consulting Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

13.6.4 Porsche Consulting Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Porsche Consulting Recent Development

13.7 FTI Consulting

13.7.1 FTI Consulting Company Details

13.7.2 FTI Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 FTI Consulting Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

13.7.4 FTI Consulting Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 FTI Consulting Recent Development

13.8 L.E.K. Consulting

13.8.1 L.E.K. Consulting Company Details

13.8.2 L.E.K. Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 L.E.K. Consulting Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

13.8.4 L.E.K. Consulting Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 L.E.K. Consulting Recent Development

13.9 Oliver Wyman

13.9.1 Oliver Wyman Company Details

13.9.2 Oliver Wyman Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Oliver Wyman Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

13.9.4 Oliver Wyman Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Oliver Wyman Recent Development

13.10 BCG

13.10.1 BCG Company Details

13.10.2 BCG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 BCG Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

13.10.4 BCG Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 BCG Recent Development

13.11 Accenture

10.11.1 Accenture Company Details

10.11.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Accenture Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

10.11.4 Accenture Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.12 Automotive Consulting Group

10.12.1 Automotive Consulting Group Company Details

10.12.2 Automotive Consulting Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Automotive Consulting Group Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

10.12.4 Automotive Consulting Group Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Automotive Consulting Group Recent Development

13.13 Wipro

10.13.1 Wipro Company Details

10.13.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Wipro Automotive Industry Consulting Service Introduction

10.13.4 Wipro Revenue in Automotive Industry Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Wipro Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

