Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

1,2 Hexanediol is colorless transparent liquid with mild sweet flavor. It is soluble in water, ethanol, ether, and low-carbon aliphatic hydrocarbons. It can be used as solvents, spices, medical disinfectants.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2349400

In consumption market, the Growth Rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and USA is still the main consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy and the shares are 27.03% and 41.52% in 2016, respectively.

There are two major classfications of 1,2 Hexanediol, Pharmaceutical Grade and Chemical Grade. Chemical Grade is the major classfication which account for 65.30% in 2016. 1,2 Hexanediol can be widely used in Cosmetic, Ink, Medicine and Others. Survey results showed that Medicine is the major consumption of 1,2 Hexanediol, which accounts for 34.89% in 2016. Due to the development of economy and its unique characteristics, in particular it’s no harm to people’s health, these industries will need more 1,2 Hexanediol. So, 1,2 Hexanediol has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for 1,2 Hexanediol is 1-Hexene and Formic acid. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of 1,2 Hexanediol industry.

Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market size will increase to 60 Million US$ by 2025, from 40 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) capacity, production, value, price and market share of 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Solvay

Celanese

Eastman

Penta

CM

Chungdo

TNJ

KIGA

Kowa

Sabinsa

1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Breakdown Data by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Chemical Grade

1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Breakdown Data by Application

Cosmetic

Ink

Medicine

Other

1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-1-2-hexanediol-cas-6920-22-5-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.3 Chemical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cosmetic

1.5.3 Ink

1.5.4 Medicine

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production

2.1.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production by Regions

4.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production

4.2.2 United States 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production

4.3.2 Europe 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production

4.4.2 China 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production

4.5.2 Japan 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue by Type

6.3 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Solvay

8.1.1 Solvay Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)

8.1.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Celanese

8.2.1 Celanese Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)

8.2.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Eastman

8.3.1 Eastman Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)

8.3.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Penta

8.4.1 Penta Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)

8.4.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 CM

8.5.1 CM Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)

8.5.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Chungdo

8.6.1 Chungdo Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)

8.6.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 TNJ

8.7.1 TNJ Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)

8.7.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 KIGA

8.8.1 KIGA Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)

8.8.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Kowa

8.9.1 Kowa Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)

8.9.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Sabinsa

8.10.1 Sabinsa Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5)

8.10.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Upstream Market

11.1.1 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Raw Material

11.1.3 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Distributors

11.5 1,Chapter Two: Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2349400

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155