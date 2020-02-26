Genome Editing Market value projected size expand by 2023

The global market for genome editing should grow from $1.4 billion in 2018 to $4.4 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This study is focused on the market side of genome editing and provides a comprehensive review of genome editing technologies, along with updates on the latest related progress in the field. Different market segments for this specific market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include academic research, drug development, clinical therapy, non-transgenic breeding and other applications; and regional market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World.

Specifically centered on the market itself and its environment, this report covers almost all aspects of the global genome editing industry, including its technologies, applications and markets, which are further segmented and analyzed by region, product type, application and technology. The report forecasts the sizes and trends of the global market as well as each of its segments. It details recent technical breakthroughs as well as major technical issues to overcome before genome editing is applied to clinical applications. The growth driving factors and the factors that may limit the market’s growth are identified. The ethical issues, regulatory issues and intellectual property rights issues are discussed. The trends of patent publications, research publications and research funding in the genome editing area are analyzed. A competitive landscape, including various growth strategies and opportunities, are discussed. Comprehensive company profiles of the major players in the current genome editing field are also included in this report. In addition, the contract services market and clinical applications market are also discussed.

Report Includes:

– 44 tables

– A comprehensive overview of the global markets and technologies for genome editing within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Segmentation of the global market by geographical regions, product types, technology types and end-user application areas

– Emphasis on the market size and segmentation of gene editing products, including gene editing tools, cell lines, animal models and potential clinical products

– Current status on the intellectual property right of the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology

– Discussion of the ethical and regulatory issues, as well as patent analysis, publication analysis and research funding in this area

– Profiles of key players in the industry, including Horizon Discovery, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CRISPR Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences Inc., Editas Medicine and Vertex

Summary

Genome editing is a revolutionary technology in the biotechnology and medical fields. It is changing many related areas that form the genome editing market. The global market for genome editing was estimated at $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to rapidly increase over REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion in2018. In the next five years, the global market is forecasted to keep a fast pace, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, and reach over $REDACTED billion by 2023.While all regional markets will experience fast growth at slightly different rates, the U.S. market, whichaccounted for about REDACTED% of the global genome editing market in 2017, will keep leading theindustry with growth forecasted to reach over $REDACTED billion in 2023 at an estimated CAGR of REDACTED% from 2018 through 2023.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

This report has identified several key drivers for the growth and changes in the genome editing market –

– Development of next-generation genome editing systems with improved characteristics toward therapeutic uses, including the development of the mutants or similarities of Cas9 nuclease with improved specificity and reduced off-target effect.

– Emerging applications of genome editing such as CRISPR-Cas-based in vitro diagnosis of infectious diseases.

– Need of precision medicine.

– Need of improving drug discovery process.

– Increasing demand for synthetic genes in synthetic biology.

– Investments from both public and private sectors.

– Increased R&D expenditures in related industrial sectors.

– High prevalence of genetic birth disorders.

– Concerns about genetically modified crops.

This report identifies key revenue segments for the genome editing market from various aspects. Application-based market segments include academic research, drug development, clinical therapy, non-transgenic breeding and others; product type-based market segments include editing tools, cell lines, animal models, plant breeding and therapies; editing technology-based market segments include CRISPR-Cas, TALEN, ZFN, and others such as meganucleases; and regional-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World.