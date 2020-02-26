GDPR Assessment Tools market likely to touch new heights by end of forecast period2017 – 2025

GDPR Assessment Tools Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for GDPR Assessment Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the GDPR Assessment Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3753&source=atm

GDPR Assessment Tools Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Trends and Opportunities

An aggressive rise in the growth of the Europe GDPR assessment tools market could be testified in the coming years with increasing regulation of data processing apropos of an organization, a company, or an individual. The expansion of the market could further gain support from mandates on GDPR compliance for both EU and non-EU organizations managing clients or operating in Europe. One of the important growth factors of the market could be rising personal data privacy concerns and incidence of cybercrimes, which have increased the need for GDPR implementation. Organizations usually face high penalties for not complying with GDPR.

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Market Potential

Players are envisaged to take advantage of the growing demand for GDPR assessment tools in digital and social media marketing, where marketers are required to manage data while adhering to GDPR. Rising automation in digital and social media marketing could fuel this demand in the foreseeable future.

If only slightly, Facebook has recently suffered a tangible impact of the Europe GDPR as it is said to have lost almost one million monthly active users. However, this may not be a trend, and even be a modest dip considering the protracted effects of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Nevertheless, the social media company may have to walk a fine line because Europeans are usually more sensitive about internet privacy issues.

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Regional Outlook

German companies have been focusing on obtaining intelligence on customer data location, which could prove to be crucial when a customer asks for the deletion of their data. As a significant GDPR prerequisite and top priority of most organizations, understanding data controllers and processors could be a leading factor augmenting the demand for GDPR assessment tools. The Europe market for GDPR assessment tools is prophesied to gain impetus with demand growing on the back of increasing concerns related to data uploaded on social media sites such as Facebook.

Close to 50% of all organizations in Europe are not yet GDPR-compliant. This could intensify the demand for GDPR assessment tools because of the extensive steps and complexity involved in the compliance process. Non-GDPR-compliant organizations are under some pressure to avoid penalties and maintain their market reputation while achieving absolute data control. In this regard, it could be said that the growth of the Europe GDPR assessment tools market may receive a strong push in the near future.

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Companies Mentioned

The Europe GDPR assessment tools market marks the presence of leading players such as Commvault Systems Inc., Softcat Plc, Mimecast Services limited, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by Service

Consulting

Training

Implementation and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by Enterprise Size

Large

Small and Medium

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by End-use Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer and Retail

Discrete and Process Manufacturing

IT and BPO

Telecom, Media, and Entertainment

Government

Aerospace and Defense

Travel, Transport, and Logistics

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by Tool

Privacy Impact Assessment Tool

Data Inventory and Mapping Automation Tool

Readiness and Accountability Tool

Incident and Breach Management Tool

Subject Access Rights Portal Tool

Website Scanning and Cookie Compliance Tool

Vendor Risk Assessment Tool

Consent Management Tool

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Nordic

BENELUX

Italy

Rest of Europe

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3753&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this GDPR Assessment Tools Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3753&source=atm

The GDPR Assessment Tools Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GDPR Assessment Tools Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global GDPR Assessment Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GDPR Assessment Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GDPR Assessment Tools Market Size

2.1.1 Global GDPR Assessment Tools Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global GDPR Assessment Tools Production 2014-2025

2.2 GDPR Assessment Tools Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key GDPR Assessment Tools Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 GDPR Assessment Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers GDPR Assessment Tools Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into GDPR Assessment Tools Market

2.4 Key Trends for GDPR Assessment Tools Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 GDPR Assessment Tools Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 GDPR Assessment Tools Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 GDPR Assessment Tools Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 GDPR Assessment Tools Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 GDPR Assessment Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 GDPR Assessment Tools Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 GDPR Assessment Tools Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….