Future of Laundry Folding Machine Reviewed in a New Study 2019 – 2027
Key Players Operating in the Global Laundry Folding Machine Market
Currently, few local, regional, and international players in the market manufacture laundry folding machines. Hence, the market is consolidated and bargaining power of suppliers is high; intensity of competition is also high among these players. Rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the laundry folding machine market. In September 2017, Panasonic Corporation developed a washing machine that folds clean clothes.
Key players operating in the global laundry folding machine market include:
- FoldiMate, Inc.
- Seven Dreamers Laboratories
- Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd
- Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipments Pvt. Ltd.
- Consolidated Laundry Machinery
- Sara Equipments
- Panasonic Corporation
- C – Mac Services
- Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
- Welco Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
Laundry Folding Machine Market: Research Scope
Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by Type
- Towel Folder Machine
- Shirt Folding Machine
- Bed Sheet Folding Machine
Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by End-user
- Apparel Manufacturers
- Industrial Launderers
- Hotels
- Hospitals
- Other Institution Types
Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
