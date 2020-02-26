Future of Laundry Folding Machine Reviewed in a New Study 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Laundry Folding Machine Market

Currently, few local, regional, and international players in the market manufacture laundry folding machines. Hence, the market is consolidated and bargaining power of suppliers is high; intensity of competition is also high among these players. Rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the laundry folding machine market. In September 2017, Panasonic Corporation developed a washing machine that folds clean clothes.

Key players operating in the global laundry folding machine market include:

FoldiMate, Inc.

Seven Dreamers Laboratories

Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Consolidated Laundry Machinery

Sara Equipments

Panasonic Corporation

C – Mac Services

Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Welco Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Laundry Folding Machine Market: Research Scope

Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by Type

Towel Folder Machine

Shirt Folding Machine

Bed Sheet Folding Machine

Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by End-user

Apparel Manufacturers

Industrial Launderers

Hotels

Hospitals

Other Institution Types

Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

