Fruit Pomace Market Predicted to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

XploreMR has compiled a study on fruit pomace, which offers an analysis and forecast of the fruit pomace market, in its publication titled, 'Fruit Pomace Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027. This report on the fruit pomace market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of fruit pomace over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equips readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the fruit pomace market. The report on the fruit pomace market also covers the analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards in the fruit pomace market over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the fruit pomace market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2027 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Fruit pomace is a by-product of the fruit processing industry. It is the mass of the raw materials left after juice or oil has been extracted. Basically, the peels, seeds, pulp, and also the stem of the fruit is fruit pomace. Thus, it is very rich in nutrition, and contains a higher content of dietary fibers. It has been discarded as waste for several years. But the recent applications of fruit pomace in the food and beverage industry, and also in cosmetics and personal care has increased the demand for fruit pomace. Major utilization of fruit pomace is in animal feed and as dietary supplements. Recent research has resulted in the introduction of fruit pomace in the production of biofuel. Various fruits are being used for fruit pomace production, such as apples, citrus fruits, bananas, berries, grapes, and mangoes. Citrus peels and apple pomace are commercially used for the production of pectin.

This report on the fruit pomace market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the fruit pomace market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the fruit pomace market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of fruit pomace, relevant economic indicators such as GDP, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments, and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the fruit pomace market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the fruit pomace market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global fruit pomace market, covering detailed information based on grade, nature, end use, packaging, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the fruit pomace market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the fruit pomace market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the fruit pomace market report include Lemon Concentrate S.L., LaBudde Group, Inc., Citrosuco S.A., Sucocitrico Cutrale Ltd, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Marshall Ingredients, LLC, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Polyphenolics Inc., FruitSmart Inc., Pacific Coast Fruit Products Ltd., GreenField Sp. z o.o., Appol sp. z o.o., Whole Vine Products, and Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Ltd.

To develop the market estimates for fruit pomace, the overall production of different varieties of fruits in various regions, the amount of fruits being processed, and the quantity of pomace produced from processing have been taken into account. The quantity of fruit pomace being converted into dry pomace, and the commercial utilization of the dry pomace is cross-referenced from various end-use applications. The prices of fruit pomace have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level. It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global fruit pomace market, XploreMR has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global fruit pomace market.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘ XploreMR’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which is then cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the fruit pomace market.

Global Fruit Pomace Market: Segmentation

Global Fruit Pomace Market Analysis by Form Powder Pellets Liquid/Paste

Global Fruit Pomace Market Analysis by Nature Organic Conventional

Global Fruit Pomace Market Analysis by Source Apples Citrus Bananas Berries Grapes Mangoes Others

Global Fruit Pomace Market Analysis by End Use Dairy Products Beverage Processing Food Processing Edible Oils and Fats Animal Feed Biofuel Production Cosmetics and Personal Care Pectin Production Dietary Supplements Others

Global Fruit Pomace Market Analysis by Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

