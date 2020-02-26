Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market to 2027 Opportunity, Challenges & Entry Strategy

In conventional AC transmission system, the ability to transfer AC power is limited by several factors like thermal limits, transient stability limit, voltage limit, short circuit current limit etc. These limits define the maximum electric power which can be efficiently transmitted through the transmission line without causing any damage to the electrical equipment and the transmission lines. Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) increase the reliability of AC grids. They improve power quality and transmission efficiency from generation through transmission down to the private and industrial consumers: Better utilization of the network, increased availability and reliability as well as improved network stability are achieved along with higher supply quality.

Growing digitalization of infrastructures mainly driven by smart city implementations are positively impacting the flexible AC transmission systems market in the recent times. Higher initial investments associated with the setting up of digital technologies in the utilities sector coupled with period maintenance poses certain challenges on the smooth growth of flexible AC transmission systems market. Further, rising emphasis laid down by the environmental bodies on renewable energy projects are anticipated to provide good opportunity platforms to the players operating in the flexible AC transmission systems market.

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

American Superconductor Corporation

General Electric Company

Hyosung Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens AG

Sieyuan Electric

Toshiba Corporation

