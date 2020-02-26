Flat Glass Market Size, Current trends & Competitive landscape2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Flat Glass market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Flat Glass market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Notable Developments

The growing demand for flat glass in the residential sector has paved way for new developments in recent times.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd has transcended as an important vendor across the global market. Availability of solar photovoltaic glass has helped the company in ascending on the ladder of revenue generation. Furthermore, research and development initiatives of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd have also been a matter of recognition for the company.

The vendors operating in the global flat glass market are capitalising on the recurring need for glass across the residential sector. Colour-coated has become extremely popular across the residential and commercial sector. Focus on aesthetics across these sectors has enabled market vendors to experiment with innovative marketing hacks.

Global Flat Glass Market: Growth Drivers

Growing Need for Preserving Monuments and Historical Palaces Preserving the architectural grandeur of historical palaces and monuments has become a matter of importance for state authorities. Several of these palaces have been damaged due to human and environmental factors, and timely repair is crucial to maintain their finesse. Since a large part of these repairs involves the use of flat glass, the demand within the global market is set to rise at a sturdy pace. There is little contention about the use of flat glass in multiple industries including constructions, interior designing, and art and craft. Considering the factors mentioned above, it is logical to believe that the market vendors have several growth opportunities they can capitalise upon.

Translucent Flat Glass to Gain Increased Popularity Artists have emerged as prominent consumers of flat glass, and this trend shall aid market growth. The use of transparent and translucent flat glass for painting, calligraphy, and manifestation of other art forms has generated increased market demand. Flat glass can easily be embossed or engraved with various designs and carvings, making it an attractive item for street artists. The presence of a large-scale industry for glass manufacturing has given a thrust to the growth of the global flat glass market. Growing popularity of glass-based art forms shall also play a part in driving sales across the market.

The global flat glass market is segmented by:

Product Type

Insulated Glass

Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

End-user Industry

Construction

Automotive

Other End-user Industries

For regional segment, the following regions in the Flat Glass market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

