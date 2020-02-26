Fine Hydrate Market size Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Fine alumina trihydrate, also known as alumina hydrate as well as aluminium hydroxide, is a fine white powder derived from bauxite ore through Bayer’s process. The average particle size of fine alumina hydrate, as defined and considered within the scope of the report, ranges from 0–2μm.Fine alumina hydrate is an environment-friendly, mineral-based flame retardant and smoke-suppressant, used in variety of polyolefin resins.Fine alumina hydrate are primarily utilized in the insulation layer and manufacturing of jacketing compounds for wires and cable with various voltage requirements.

A rapid rise in the use of flame retardant products is driving revenue growth of global fine hydrate market

Increasing growth of plastics in transportation and automotive industry and rising adoption of fine hydrate as substitute for titanium dioxide pigments are some of the factors driving the growth of global fine hydrate market. Moreover, growing preference for non-halogenated flame retardants and government’s support and stringency regarding the use of fine hydrate are anticipated to boost the demand of fine hydrate over the coming years. However, factors such as low suitability for high temperature applications and growing prominence of alternative additives in developed economies are predicted to provide significant challenge to the fine hydrate market growth.

The cable compounds application segment of the global fine hydrate market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to growing wires and cable industry

Based on the application, the global fine hydrate market can be segmented into cable compounds, sheet moulding compounds, bulk moulding compounds, and others. Cable compounds segment accounted for XX.X% volume share in 2017. The segment is growing at a faster rate as the fine hydrate is more used in the manufacturing of cable sheaths. Others application segment is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ XXX.x Mn between 2018 and 2025.

On the basis of geography, the global fine hydrate market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China (APEJC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan AND china. Significant market potential exists in the growing market of India, South Korea and China. With Chinaemerging as a key supplier in the global fine hydrates market, global players are involved to reduce their overall material cost to compete with Chinese players.

The Western Europe fine hydrate market accounted for a value share of XX.X% in 2017. The China fine hydrate market is expected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2025, while the APEJC fine hydrate market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Sales of fine hydrate in Japan is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ X.X Mn between 2018 and 2025.

Leading market players dominating the global fine hydrates market

Some of the leading market players in the global fine hydrate market include Huber Engineered Materials, Nabaltec AG, Hindalco Industries Limited, Aluminium Corporation of China Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Jinan ChenxuChemical CO., LTD., Henan Kingway Chemicals Co., Ltd., Alumina Castables and Chemicals Private Limited.

